Superannuation

AustralianSuper calls for an 'account for life'

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 12 FEB 2024   12:31PM

AustralianSuper has urged for an 'account for life' superannuation reform to Treasury, in a bid to deliver a visionary retirement system.

The super fund also advocated for the automation of Age Pension applications, a move that would enable an integration of this income source with members' superannuation savings. This is critical as approximately 62% of Australians over the age of 65 receive government pension payments, and research shows fewer than half apply immediately upon eligibility, leading to many forfeiting entitlements.

Additionally, the fund wants changes to the tax framework, affording individuals access to their income upon preservation age and to continue contributing to their superannuation should they opt to remain in the workforce.

AustralianSuper chief officer of retirement Shawn Blackmore said: "As the relationship between work and retirement evolves, many members are telling us they are struggling to navigate the complexities of a fragmented system, where the interplay of income from multiple income sources, be it from work, government benefits or private savings, is challenging to manage."

"... they want flexibility and simplicity in the retirement income system as they define what retirement looks like for them and have confidence as they enjoy this next stage of their lives."

Meanwhile, AustralianSuper is pushing for changes that would allow super funds to provide more support, guidance, and advice, leveraging data sharing with government to smooth the complexity of retirement planning.  It proposed updating advice regulations to be technology neutral, enabling the adoption of AI and similar technologies, with appropriate protections.

"Retirement is deeply personal. There is no one size fits all, as each retiree has their own wants, needs and expectations of this important phase of their life," Blackmore concluded.

"It's important we listen to superannuation members and seek to understand their changing needs, and in response develop holistic solutions which not only build the adequacy of their savings but also their confidence to spend these savings to improve their standard of living during retirement.

"We need to work together to ensure we don't wait another generation to ensure all Australians have the opportunity to retire with certainty, confidence and dignity."

Read more: RetirementAustraliansAustralianSuperTreasuryShawn BlackmoreAge Pension
