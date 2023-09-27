Newspaper icon
Australia's wealth gap deepens: Report

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 SEP 2023   12:30PM

The gap between those with the most and those with the least has blown out over the past two decades, with the average wealth of the highest 20% growing at four times the rate of the lowest, new research suggests.

A new report by the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) and the University of New South Wales (UNSW) shows from 2003 to 2022, the average wealth of the highest 20% rose by 82%.

What's more, the average wealth of the highest 5% rose by 86%, leaving the middle 20% (with a 61% increase) and the lowest 20% (with a 20% increase) in the dust.

The largest contributor to the overall increase in wealth inequality over the period was superannuation, ACOSS said.

While not as concentrated in the hands of the wealthiest households as shares or investment property, the overall value of superannuation rose much faster than other assets, driven by compulsory contributions. It grew by 155%, compared with an overall increase in wealth of 74% over the period.

"Contrary to the public image of 'mum and dad' property investors, investment housing is very unequally shared: the wealthiest 20% hold 82% of all investment property by value," it said.

"They owned 78% of all shares and other financial investments, with an average value of $563,000. These forms of wealth deliver substantial capital gains each year to individuals with the highest incomes."

The report also shows that while the government's COVID-19 response reduced income inequality, the impact was only temporarily.

In 2020-21, the average income of the lowest 20% grew by 5.3%, predominantly due to the introduction of COVID income supports.

However, during 2021-22, the removal of these income supports largely reversed this trend, restoring income inequality close to its pre-COVID level. The average income of the lowest 20% fell by 3.5%, compared with 0.5% for the middle 20%, and 0.1% for the highest 20%.

"The pandemic response highlights the profound impact of government policy on income inequality in our society," ACOSS chief executive Cassandra Goldie said.

"Sadly, it was a story of two steps forward, and two steps back when the increased payments were withdrawn, and income inequality returned to close to pre-pandemic levels."

Left unchecked, growing wealth inequality threatens to exacerbate and entrench generational, spatial, and social divisions in our community, Goldie added.

"Governments can reverse that tide by fixing inequities in our housing and superannuation policy that disproportionately benefit those with the most," she said.

Read more: Cassandra GoldieAustralian Council of Social ServiceUniversity of New South Wales
