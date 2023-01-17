Australia's 1% just keep getting richer: Study

According to Oxfam, the richest 1% of Aussies have accumulated 10 times more wealth than the bottom 50% in the past decade.

In its latest report, titled Survival of the richest, Oxfam found that Australian billionaire wealth is 61% higher than it was before the pandemic. There are also 11 more billionaires today than there were in 2020.

The fortunes of billionaires around the globe are increasing by $3.6 billion a day, while 1.7 billion workers live in countries where inflation is now overtaking wages.

"Globally, the richest 1% have made nearly twice as much money as the rest of the world put together over the past two years," the report said.

Oxfam Australia director of programs Anthea Sprinks said the enormous gains seen by the world's richest people are stark evidence of a broken system.

"While ordinary people in Australia and around the world are making daily sacrifices on essentials like food, the super-rich have outdone even their wildest dreams," she said.

"Just two years in, this decade is shaping up to be the best yet for billionaires - a roaring '20s boom for the world's richest."

Oxfam is calling on the Australian government to scrap the stage three tax cuts, and to instead implement a systemic and wide-ranging increase in taxation of the super-rich.

The organisation has calculated that a wealth tax of 2% on those with wealth above $7 million, 3% with wealth above $67 million and 5% on Australian billionaires alone would raise $29.1 billion dollars annually.

It said that this would be enough to increase the foreign aid budget by seven times, or dramatically reduce poverty in Australia.

"Decades of tax cuts for the richest people and corporations have fuelled inequality at home and across the globe, with the poorest people paying higher tax rates than many high-flying chief executives and millionaires," Spinks said.

"Staggeringly, just 42 Australians now have a combined wealth of close to $236 billion.

"Cutting taxes for high income earners will make our system less fair, overwhelmingly benefiting the already wealthy and privileged while leaving behind everyday Australians battling with the cost-of-living crisis."