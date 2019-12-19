NEWS
Executive Appointments
ASX 200 hits female director target
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 19 DEC 2019   12:04PM

The Australian Institute of Company Directors' goal of increasing gender diversity on ASX 200 boards has been met, albeit a year after its original target.

The ASX 200 has now achieved 30% female representation on boards.

It comes more than four years after the AICD challenged Australia's biggest public companies to meet the target by the end of 2018.

AICD chief Angus Armour said that although it was late, it was still a great achievement.

"While the target was reached later than planned, this is a great achievement. We should celebrate the progress that has been made, which is evidence that meaningful change can be achieved through voluntary targets," he said.

Leading the pack is Bapcor, with 60% female representation on their board. NIB Holdings, Woolworths and Medibank Private also have figures over 55%. While CBA, Fortescue Metals, Mirvac, A2 Milk, Spark New Zealand, Incitec, Ansell, Abacus Property Group, CSR and Clinuvel all had equal gender diversity on their boards.

Armour said the new figure demonstrates corporate Australia's commitment to gender diversity.

"It is clear that Australia's largest companies see the value of board diversity; a diverse mix of views and perspectives around the table increases board performance and reduces the risk of group think," he said.

"We should recognise the commitment of community and business leaders to achieve this milestone and applaud Australia's top 100 listed companies for leading the way and surpassing 30%."

Armour pushed for companies outside the ASX 200 to also commit to gender diversity.

"The challenge now is to stay focused and maintain momentum. Smaller listed companies need to demonstrate they are also committed to the benefits of gender diversity," he said.

First Sentier Investors (formerly Colonial First State Global Asset Management) chief investment officer David Dixon also celebrated the news.

"This is fantastic news. We view board diversity as an important investment indicator and actively encourage boards to look at diversity and inclusion as critical to improving the quality of decision making."

The 30% Club Australia, a leading organisation that campaigns for gender diversity on boards, said there was still more to be done.

"This target could not have been achieved without the considerable efforts of senior chairs, directors, executive search firms, fund managers, investors and other advocates who have led from the front on this issue," chair Nicola Wakefield Evans said.

"While this is significant step in our journey, it's important to remember that 30% is the floor, not the ceiling - so while we applaud the ongoing hard work of each board that is addressing gender diversity, we will ensure there is continued pressure on those who don't, to continue increasing the number of female directors," she said.

The AICD called out companies in the ASX 200 that still have no women on their boards.

The report lists these as TPG Telecom, HUB24, NRW Holdings, Pro Medicus, New Hope Corporation, Silver Lake Resources and Speedcast International.

However, earlier this month HUB24 appointed its first female director to its board.

