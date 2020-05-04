Asset consultant expands into retail market

JANA said it will be expanding its service offering to financial advice and private wealth firms in response to the needs of the "growing and evolving" sector.

Speaking with Financial Standard JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn said the move is in response to a growing demand in the market.

"Our focus for 32 years has been exclusively institutional grade, but we then realised there was a whole market segment out there that was a natural growth area for us to look at," Lamborn said.

"We have also seen the evolution of that marketplace and the importance of good governance and of non-conflicted business models."

JANA said it will draw on its advisory and implemented consulting expertise to offer managed account and consulting services to high quality financial advice and private wealth practices.

Michael Karagianis has been selected to lead the roll out of JANA's retail partnerships offering.

Karagianis joined JANA in January 2019 as senior consultant and he will be supported by John Ryan, who has joined as business development lead for retail partnerships.

"At present the advisor focussed consulting market is highly fragmented with a wide range of players ranging from individual consultants through to boutiques to larger institutionally owned consulting firms," Karagianis said.

"Not all of these are likely to survive moving forward. JANA has a unique blend of the culture of a boutique consultancy business but with the strength of its institutional presence and balance sheet."

Karagianis told Financial Standard JANA has been engaged with Melbourne-based Strategic Wealth for around 12 months and more recently entered a partnership with Queensland-based First Point.

Karagianis said the two engagements, which have been set up differently, are evidence of the flexible approach JANA is taking.

"We are being flexible in the way we engage with this market," Karagianis said.

"I think it's really important that we don't have a particular approach to the market. Different groups want different things so we're happy to have a conversation about it."

Lamborn said JANA is looking to expand its retail offering slowly, ensuring it only partners with high quality advice firms.

"We're not wanting to be all things to all people. We feel as though there is premium attached to our brand, so it's about tailoring solutions for our clients, and that takes extra time," Lamborn said.

"It's a very 'hands on' intensive business and we manage our business on a very long-term time horizon."

"This is a growth opportunity for us, and we will build slowly as we find clients that are well suited to our purpose statement."

Karagianis said that the focus remains on being conflict-free and he believes the industry is in a time of change.

"The issue of conflict comes down to remuneration and flows of compensation, and in no way are we comfortable with structures where there are compensation arrangements," Karagianis said.

"That has certainly been in the spotlight and I wouldn't be surprised if the industry is forced, one way or another, to move away from that."

Karagianis said most of the demand they are seeing at the moment is in the multi-asset space and while JANA is drawing on its institutional experience it is aiming to create something new.

"There are some asset classes that are a little problematic when you try to put them into a managed account space. A lot of our clients in the institutional space love direct assets, but that's very difficult to achieve in the managed account space," he said.

"So, while we will try and replicate the ideas and strategies that we have in the institutional space, we will not always able to do that."

Lamborn emphasised the focus is on tailored solutions, saying JANA wants to provide a boutique feel with the comfort of JANA's balance sheet.

"From our perspective it's about investing the time to understand what the client really wants and whether that fits in with our skill set," Lamborn said.

"Sometimes it might not. We're happy to part ways; we decline many tenders in the institutional space if it doesn't fit our purpose.

"At the end of the day, it's all about delivering on our promise which is investment out performance over the longer term."