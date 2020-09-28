ASI bolsters SMA service

Aberdeen Standard Investments has added two financial planning firms to its separately managed accounts (SMA) service.

Futuro Financial Services and Profusion Planning have joined the SMA service, which has goals-based models and manages 18 multi-asset, Australian equities and ETF portfolios, aiming to give time back to advisers.

Aberdeen Standard Investments head of wholesale sales Con Koromilas said ASI's SMA service also supports advice firms to reduce the cost, complexity and compliance burdens in efficiently servicing clients.

"After a decade of structural change, increased regulation and industry reform, many financial planners are finding it difficult to balance an increased compliance burden and still give their entire book of clients the individual attention they deserve," he said.

Profusion Planning director Brad Dudumas said: "The implementation of ASI's goal-based models enables closer alignment to our client's individual objectives as well as greater flexibility when managing downside investment risk. In addition, we have been able to strip back cost for our clients which was a key focus for us."

Futuro Financial Services managing director Paul Kelly agrees: "Partnering with ASI to deliver bespoke SMA solutions will make recent and future periods of market instability far more manageable for our member firms and independent financial adviser partners."

ASI Australia managing director Brett Jollie said the SMA market has been a growth opportunity for ASI.

"We're expecting very strong growth in both the number of SMA portfolios we offer and our SMA funds under management because of our ability to provide wholesale advice firms with institutional-grade resources, risk management frameworks, and capabilities at institutional prices," he said.