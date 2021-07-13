AMP North adds portfolios

AMP has added new risk profile options to the MyNorth Sustainable and Zenith ranges.

The current MyNorth Sustainable Managed Portfolio Balanced profile has added moderately conservative and moderately aggressive risk profiles for clients.

The guiding sustainability principles were developed by the MyNorth Research team in close consultation with Regnan and the portfolio is managed by Pendal, owner of Regnan.

AMP noted the addition of the sustainable range follows increased demand for ESG solutions.

In addition, Zenith Elite Blends Managed Portfolios have been added to complement the existing Zenith Essentials range on MyNorth.

The new range are actively managed portfolios using Zenith's investment and manager selection knowledge.

"Managed portfolios are deeply valued, with close to half of advisers in Australia now incorporating them as part of their investment strategies for clients," AMP director of platforms Edwina Maloney said.

"They'll continue to grow in popularity because they embody the attributes which advisers most value in running their practices - quality, low-cost investment solutions, delivered simply, efficiently and transparently."

AMP recently added six new partnered managed portfolios (PMP) with advice practices, bringing the total range to 11.

The range of PMPs includes the first values-based sustainable managed portfolios in the market a portfolio series which combines index and active management.

"Advisers and their clients can expect further managed portfolio releases through the North platform in the coming months as we continue to strengthen our offer," Maloney said.