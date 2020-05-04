NEWS
Superannuation
AMP hangs on to AFLPA mandate
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 4 MAY 2020   12:24PM

AMP will continue to manage superannuation for over 3500 past and present AFL players as the association extends its mandate.

AFL Players' Association (AFLPA) has extended its 20-year-long relationship with AMP after a review following which the association decided AMP's offering was best placed to service the unique needs of current and past AFL players, according to AFLPA chief executive Paul Marsh.

"After an extensive independent review process, the AFLPA Board made the decision to continue with the AFL Players' Association's longstanding partnership with AMP," Marsh said.

"Through the review it was clear that AMP's super fund was the preferred option to support the unique requirements of AFL players."

In renewing AMP, AFLPA is taking a different stance from the AFL Fund, which last December notified members of its plans to replace AMP with industry fund Hostplus starting February 28.

In June last year, AMP lost its mandate as default fund for Australia Post to AustralianSuper.

AMP Australia chief executive Alex Wade said he was delighted to be continuing AMP's long-term partnership with the AFL Players' Association.

"This new agreement is strong recognition of the quality, competitiveness and security of AMP's workplace superannuation offer," Wade said.

"The quality and flexibility of AMP's insurance offer, competitive investment management fees and insurance premiums, investment performance, diversified MySuper portfolios, and AMP's comprehensive financial wellness and education programs, were all identified by the AFLPA as reasons for their decision.

"AFL football is an important part of so many people's lives, and we're committed to helping players manage their unique career and income profiles, and build sustainable long-term wealth."

