Executive Appointments

Allspring Global Investments appoints fixed income leaders

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 10 MAR 2022   12:16PM

Allspring Global Investments has promoted two of its veteran investment professionals to senior leadership roles in the global fixed income department.

Henrietta Pacquement, with 20 years of investment experience, will lead Allspring's newly formed Global Fixed Income (GFI) team based in London.

Janet Rilling, with 26 years of investment experience, will lead Allspring's newly renamed Plus Fixed Income team, based in the US.

By combining the firm's high-yield resources, Allspring will now provide globally integrated investment solutions to investors.

Allspring's chair and chief executive Joseph A. Sullivan said that the firm is committed to elevating exceptional talent.

"Both Henrietta and Janet are two accomplished investment professionals who have made a difference and contributed to the success of the organization," he said.

"We look forward to their ongoing contributions as we expand Allspring's fixed income investment teams' capabilities and deep knowledge of global markets."

Allspring head of active equity Ann Miletti said: "I am proud of the achievements of my colleagues in fixed income and their deserved promotions."

"Diversity of perspective and experience is not only essential in the workplace but also in our investment portfolios."

Read more: Allspring Global InvestmentsHenrietta PacquementJanet RillingAnn MilettiJoseph A. Sullivan
