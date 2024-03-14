Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Advanced ETP portfolios come at higher cost, complexity

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAR 2024   12:03PM

Investors can opt for a more advanced portfolio of exchange-traded products (ETPs), but this comes with increased fees and complexity.

According to Rainmaker Information, constructing a balanced portfolio with intermediate ETPs, which target systemic risks like style and market capitalisation factors in equities and duration and credit risks in fixed interest, costs around 31 basis points per annum.

Portfolio construction specialists can then use these products to express their views on relative valuations on systemic risk factors or construct portfolios that focus on specific needs of investors, such as the need for income in retirement.

In contrast, a basic ETP portfolio costs around 10 basis points per year - about three times less than the intermediate portfolio.

However, an intermediate ETP toolbox portfolio has more products and requires higher levels of monitoring, trading, rebalancing, or realignment based on changing valuations.

In a sample basic portfolio, the management fees are 0.06% p.a., and the buy/sell spread is 0.04%. This compares with the intermediate portfolio where the management fees are 0.21% p.a., and the buy/sell spread is 0.1%.

Given the price difference, the intermediate portfolio should outperform the basic portfolio by 20 basis points per annum to make it worthwhile, and that's before the extra costs of monitoring and additional trading are taken into account.

Read more: Rainmaker Information
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Alex Dunnin bids farewell to Rainmaker
Best default super funds revealed
Annuities too expensive for most retirees: Research
Vanguard Super hits $1bn, soft launches pension product
JANA wins mandate from public sector super fund
MDA authorisations remain steady amid exodus
Indexed strategies to hit $1tn in two years
Unlisted asset valuation practices under review
Australian Ethical super chief goes for growth in 2024
Adviser numbers stable at 15,650

Editor's Choice

Low-margin clients hurt practice valuations

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:19PM
Lower fee-paying clients are severely affecting financial advice practices' bottom line and ultimately drag business valuations, a new analysis reveals.

Selfwealth expands leadership team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:44PM
The platform welcomed a chief experience officer, chief technology officer, and head of marketing and communication.

FAAA calls on ATO to provide clarity over advice fees

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:19PM
The FAAA said the ATO should refine its position on financial advisers giving advice to clients with pre-existing investments.

Advanced ETP portfolios come at higher cost, complexity

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:03PM
Investors can opt for a more advanced portfolio of exchange-traded products (ETPs), but it will cost about three times as much.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Brian Parker

CHIEF ECONOMIST
AUSTRALIAN RETIREMENT TRUST
To Brian Parker, the best investment ideas are the ones that make common sense. As chief economist of Australian Retirement Trust, Parker combines his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills to better member education and outcomes. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach