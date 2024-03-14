Advanced ETP portfolios come at higher cost, complexity

Investors can opt for a more advanced portfolio of exchange-traded products (ETPs), but this comes with increased fees and complexity.

According to Rainmaker Information, constructing a balanced portfolio with intermediate ETPs, which target systemic risks like style and market capitalisation factors in equities and duration and credit risks in fixed interest, costs around 31 basis points per annum.

Portfolio construction specialists can then use these products to express their views on relative valuations on systemic risk factors or construct portfolios that focus on specific needs of investors, such as the need for income in retirement.

In contrast, a basic ETP portfolio costs around 10 basis points per year - about three times less than the intermediate portfolio.

However, an intermediate ETP toolbox portfolio has more products and requires higher levels of monitoring, trading, rebalancing, or realignment based on changing valuations.

In a sample basic portfolio, the management fees are 0.06% p.a., and the buy/sell spread is 0.04%. This compares with the intermediate portfolio where the management fees are 0.21% p.a., and the buy/sell spread is 0.1%.

Given the price difference, the intermediate portfolio should outperform the basic portfolio by 20 basis points per annum to make it worthwhile, and that's before the extra costs of monitoring and additional trading are taken into account.