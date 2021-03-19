NEWS
Investment
Active funds quell passive flows
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAR 2021   12:32PM

Active fund managers still have a stronghold of the funds management landscape over passive strategies, overseeing US$2 out of every US$3, a new report finds.

Calastone's latest research found that in Australia, inflows to active funds surged in 2020, totalling US$3.7 billion in new capital, compared to US$943 million to passive funds.

This is in sharp contrast to Australia's UK, European and US peers, and some Asian countries. The Australian active fund management industry may have a more successful defence against the growing movement toward index strategies, the Tidal Forces report found, after analysing hundreds of millions of trades on the Calastone global network.

Equity funds focused on Aussie stocks took in US$1.8 billion in new capital over the last two years - but only from domestic investors.

Australian-focused funds are "unloved" by foreign investors partly because of complex tax treatments. Foreign investors are also content with holding Aussie assets via a global fund.

In terms of ESG trends, Australia's financial services industry is more muted on sustainability issues compared to the UK and Europe. This is because access to information is more restricted, and the home-market bias leaves investors with fewer assets that would meet global ESG standards, Calastone found.

"ESG strategies have been a significant contributor to the success of active global equity funds. This makes sense because fund managers are not interested in where companies are but how they behave. They accounted for two fifths of the inflows to active global funds in the last two years," the report read, noting that British investors are by far the most enthusiastic adopters.

However, passive ESG funds are also on the rise even though they are more expensive than conventional index trackers. Australians lag behind when it comes to adopting passive ESG funds, while Asian investors have shown no interest at all.

Looking at the broader funds management sector, Calastone head of global markets Edward Glyn said: "The long bull market has favoured passive funds - savers are quite happy to ride a rising index and take the simple market return. But passive investors are all-in on market bubbles and market crashes alike."

Glyn warned that the rise of mega-caps like Apple and Amazon has increased absolute risk for passive investors, even if a fund continues to mirror the market perfectly.

Calastone's new Fund Flow Index (FFI) will launch later this year, providing quarterly insights into Australian investor behaviour.

Editor's Choice
HUB24 hits fund managers with higher fees
KANIKA SOOD
Fund managers that use HUB24's platform have received updated contracts this month, listing a significant increase in their "reporting fees".
Chester eyes ASIC chair role
KARREN VERGARA
ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester has confirmed that she wants to be considered for the role as chair of the corporate regulator, taking over from James Shipton who will step down as soon as the right candidate is announced.
PYSP reunites $4.3bn of lost super
KANIKA SOOD
The Protecting Your Super Package legislation which asked super funds to hand over inactive accounts to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has returned $4.3 billion to members in about 17 months.
NZ overhauls regulation of advice
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The way in which financial advice is regulated in New Zealand has changed, with a host of new requirements introduced and robo-advice now subjected to the same rules as advice delivered in person.
