Executive Appointments

Acadian to build systematic credit capability

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 13 JUL 2022   12:15PM

Acadian Asset Management is responding to investor demand and developing a systematic credit capability, hiring Scott Richardson to lead it.

In his new role as director, systematic credit, Richardson will build out and lead a team of portfolio managers, researchers, traders, and support personnel focused on this new initiative, with plans to seed the first strategies in 2023.

This work will initially focus on corporate credit-based strategies including high yield corporate, investment grade corporate, and credit long-short.

Richardson has over 15 years of experience in leading both systematic equity and credit investing at Barclays Global Investors/BlackRock and AQR.

He also has over 25 years of experience in academia at various top-tier institutions, most recently at the London Business School.

Commenting on the appointment, Acadian chief investment officer Brendan Bradley said: "We believe these fixed income strategies most closely resemble the equity strategies we manage today and will benefit from our existing expertise in data analysis, signal construction, and trading."

"Scott has had a stellar professional and academic career focused on systematic investing. We have long been familiar with his published research, and we are thrilled to have him on the team contributing directly to our work."

Chief executive Ross Dowd added: "We believe incremental investment in our research and resources towards credit will provide differentiated fixed income strategies for our clients."

"We continue to see investor demand for systematic strategies offering consistent returns paired with clarity around return drivers."

