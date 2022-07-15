$150m capital overlay no more for Allianz Australia

APRA has removed the additional capital overlay it applied to Allianz Australia to address its risk governance weaknesses.

Initially, a fine of $250 million was imposed on Allianz in 2019, in response to issues raised in a risk governance self-assessment that APRA asked Allianz and a range of other institutions to undertake following 2017's Prudential Inquiry into Commonwealth Bank.

The capital penalty was to remain in place until the insurer completed remediation work to strengthen risk management and close gaps identified in its self-assessment and was lowered to $150 million in December 2020 in recognition of Allianz's progress in addressing these issues.

Last year, APRA accepted a court enforceable undertaking (CEU) from the insurer.

Under the CEU, Allianz committed to rectifying its issues through a series of transformation programs related to risk maturity, compliance, conduct and culture.

Satisfied that Allianz has now completed the transformation programs, APRA removed the remaining additional capital requirement.

APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said: "We are pleased to see the significant progress Allianz has made in addressing APRA's concerns, although we have emphasised that these weaknesses should not have happened, and we will not tolerate any recurrence."

"This episode, and similar penalties applied to other institutions over recent years, should send a message to all APRA-regulated entities that we expect continued high standards when it comes to risk culture, risk governance and risk management."