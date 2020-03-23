US senators in alleged COVID-19 insider trading

A US senator who is married to the chair of the New York Stock Exchange is being accused of insider trading, having offloaded millions in stocks following private briefings on the likely impact of COVID-19 in late January. She is one of several senators who reportedly did the same.

According to reports from The Daily Beast, Senator Kelly Loeffler sold more than $5 million in shares in the weeks following a private Capitol Hill briefing on January 24. Loeffler is married to NYSE chair Jeffrey Sprecher.

Defending the move, NYSE holding company Intercontinental Exchange - of which Sprecher is also chief executive - issued a statement saying: "Intercontinental Exchange maintains a Global Personal Trading Policy that prohibits insider trading and discretionary trading of stocks by its employees without the prior consent of the company."

The Daily Beast said Loeffler and Sprecher made 29 transactions between January 24 and mid-February, just two of which weren't sales. The two purchases were for stocks in a technology company focused on teleworking software.

Sprecher and Loeffler have made clear the transactions were executed by their financial advisers without Sprecher's or Loeffler's input or direction, it said.

Loeffler later told CNBC she was confident they had followed the letter and spirit of the law.

Loeffler wasn't the only one to offload shares following the briefing.

Senator Richard Burr - who chairs the Senate intelligence committee - is facing calls to resign over similar conduct just before the market drop. He and his wife offloaded close to $3.5 million throughout late January and early February, several of which were in companies that own hotels, The Guardian reports.

Also defending the actions, Burr said he relied solely on public news reports to guide his decision on February 13.

Senator Dianne Feinstein also sits on the intelligence committee and is also reported to have sold off stocks, unloading up to $10 million in biotech stocks on the back of the briefing between her and her husband. Further, the New York Post alleges Senator Jim Inhofe dumped as much as $690,000 in Apple, PayPal and Brookfield Asset Management.

Criticising the Senators, Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: "It is stomach-churning that the first thoughts these Senators had to a dire & classified #COVID briefing was how to profit off this crisis."

"They didn't mobilise to help families, or prep response. They dumped stock."

She later tweeted that members of Congress should not be allowed to own individual stock.

"We are here to serve the public, not to profiteer. It's shocking that it's even been allowed up to this point," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

