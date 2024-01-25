UBS welcomes head of wholesale

Thira Ngoeun has been appointed as UBS Asset Management's head of wholesale client coverage, Australia.

Ngoeun joins from BNP Paribas Asset Management where he was head of wholesale distribution at BNP Paribas, Australia and New Zealand.

In his new role, Ngoeun will report locally to UBS Asset Management Australia and New Zealand country head Alison Telfer, and regionally to APAC head of wholesale distribution Thomas Kaegi.

"Thira's appointment is a key step in the growth strategy for UBS Asset Management in Australia and New Zealand as we develop our local with global product strategy and strengthen our distribution capabilities in this fast-evolving wealth market," UBS said.

Prior to a five-year stint at BNP Paribas, Ngoeun served as senior vice president, strategic accounts at Japanese global asset manager Nikko AM.

He has also held various distribution roles at BlackRock and worked in investment research at AMP.

The head of wholesale role has remained vacant for just over a year now, following the departure of Marcus Cleary who had held it since 2021.

Cleary joined UBS in 2014, initially taking on the role of national sales manager with responsibility for clients in Victoria, Tasmania, and South Australia.