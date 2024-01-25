UBS welcomes head of wholesaleBY CHLOE WALKER | THURSDAY, 25 JAN 2024 12:34PM
Read more: Thira Ngoeun, UBS Asset Management Australia, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Marcus Cleary, Alison Telfer, Thomas Kaegi
Thira Ngoeun has been appointed as UBS Asset Management's head of wholesale client coverage, Australia.
Ngoeun joins from BNP Paribas Asset Management where he was head of wholesale distribution at BNP Paribas, Australia and New Zealand.
In his new role, Ngoeun will report locally to UBS Asset Management Australia and New Zealand country head Alison Telfer, and regionally to APAC head of wholesale distribution Thomas Kaegi.
"Thira's appointment is a key step in the growth strategy for UBS Asset Management in Australia and New Zealand as we develop our local with global product strategy and strengthen our distribution capabilities in this fast-evolving wealth market," UBS said.
Prior to a five-year stint at BNP Paribas, Ngoeun served as senior vice president, strategic accounts at Japanese global asset manager Nikko AM.
He has also held various distribution roles at BlackRock and worked in investment research at AMP.
The head of wholesale role has remained vacant for just over a year now, following the departure of Marcus Cleary who had held it since 2021.
Cleary joined UBS in 2014, initially taking on the role of national sales manager with responsibility for clients in Victoria, Tasmania, and South Australia.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Aware Super appoints head of public market equities
Insignia Financial touts strong start to FY24, simplification
UBS welcomes head of wholesale
500 jobs to be axed at abrdn
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Why advisers should consider offering general insurance to HNW clients
The role of AI in financial planning: Insights from the US
Considerations when nominating a charity for your super upon death
The end of free money
Natalie Previtera
NGS SUPER