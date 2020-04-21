The domino effect: Oil falls, markets follow

Despite all the jaw dropping falls that investors have endured during the COVID-19 crisis, the US oil price crash overnight may just be the worst.

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil for May plunged more than 190% during trade on Monday, hitting its lowest levels in history (-US$37.63 a barrel).

Markets followed suit, with the Dow Jones shedding nearly 600 points or 2.44%, the S&P 500 falling 1.79% and the Nasdaq losing 1.03%.

JP Morgan Asset Management global market strategist Kerry Craig said the crash wasn't surprising.

"It was driven by a precipitous drop in demand caused by the market expectation that the US lockdown could continue into May, hence May's futures dipped into negative territory while June futures were still holding up above zero," he said.

"This isn't surprising, given flights are grounded and people are driving much less for work and leisure.

"If the economic reopening takes longer than expected, we could see pressure further out in the futures curve."

This lack of demand has meant there is more oil than storage, he said.

"Producers effectively need to give away their oil, or pay to have it taken off their hands," Craig said.

"Halting production is not feasible for some producers since it could permanently damage their oil fields. Hence, giving their oil away for one month could still make sense in the long run."

However, PGIM fixed income principal and credit analyst David Winans believes production will slow.

"Today's price move feels like oil is passing a kidney stone," he said.

"A very painful move but it can't last for long, since producers are switching off wells as we speak.

"First quarter earnings hardly matter to oil or gas right now. The focus will likely be to what level companies can cut capital spending without seeing production go into a tailspin."

He argued prices would unlikely increase until virus cases slowed.

"The 'supply shock' from the OPEC+ collapse in March was really a mirage, the demand shock from COVID-19 is overwhelming everything," Winans said.

"Ultimately, the path for oil prices is going to follow the path of this virus.

"Until demand shows some sign of life, oil prices will likely remain on life support."

The oil price crash overnight will have a flow-on effect on energy stocks, Craig said, despite their already low valuations.

"Companies in the upstream of the energy supply chain will face the greatest pressure," he said.

"The US high yield market and issuers from the energy sector will quickly experience dislocation - credit spreads have already widened considerably.

"Until energy demand starts to improve, investors may choose to take a more cautious view on this sector."

Companies that would traditionally benefit from low oil prices will also be under threat, he said.

"While sectors such as airlines, logistics and selected industrial (such as chemicals) traditionally benefit from low energy prices, they also face bigger challenges on the demand side of their businesses," Craig said.

"Low oil prices will also put pressure on commodity-exporting emerging markets, such as Russia, the Middle East and Latin America. However, this benefits importers in Asia, especially India, whose current account deficit position could benefit from cheaper oil."

During a coronavirus taskforce presser overnight, US President Donald Trump said now is the time to be buying oil.

"If we can buy it for nothing we are going to take everything we can get," he said.

"The only thing I like better than that is when they pay you to take the oil."

The US had the capacity to buy 75 million barrels of oil to add to the country's reserve, he said, or it would rent the space to oil companies desperate for storage.

"We are going to ask for permission to buy it, or we will store it," Trump said.

"One way or another it will be full."

