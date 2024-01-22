Newspaper icon
TAL appoints chief claims officer

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 22 JAN 2024   12:35PM

TAL announced that a former Westpac executive will join the insurer as its new chief claims officer.

On March 1, Georgina Croft will take the post. She was most recently the chief customer services officer at BT Financial Group, a role she held for nearly two years.

Prior to that, she spent 12 years at the major bank working across several senior roles.

Croft began her career on Westpac's corporate legal counsel before becoming chief of staff of the institutional bank division.

She then became chief operating officer of life, general, and lenders mortgage insurance at BTFG before taking on a newly created role as executive director to oversee insurance mergers and acquisitions and transformation programs.

Croft assumes the role from Jenny Oliver, who takes on the position of executive for group life and retirement, as announced last October.

Among the changes, Fiona Macgregor was appointed chief executive for individual life and replaces Tim Thorne.

Thorne retires after a decade with the insurer and will pursue non-executive roles.

TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said: "Georgina's extensive leadership experience and customer focus joined with TAL's continued investment in digital-first claims services and our people, will continue to make the end-to-end claims experience better, faster and simpler for our customers."

Croft said she looks "forward to working with the claims team to deliver even more for our customers and partners, to ensure that TAL leads in the industry in claims experience and claims outcomes, and that all TAL customers feel confident we will be there to help if the unexpected happen".

