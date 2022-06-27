SMSF client education a concern: Report

SMSF advisers are calling for more educational content as concerns around client education mount, according to a new report.

Investment Trends' 2022 SMSF Adviser and Accountant Report shows advisers want more educational content to assist them in servicing clients, citing client education as a growing issue and hurdle to working in the space.

"The ability to comprehensively demonstrate a SMSF is in the client's best interest is a key pain point that advisers felt are holding them back from setting up more SMSFs," Investment Trends research director Dougal Guild said.

"Advisers want to feel better equipped to educate current and prospective clients and are calling for content that can help their clients evaluate their own suitability."

In addition to client suitability, other challenges cited are administration and compliance.

SMSF advisers have also seen a slight decrease in the share of revenue contributed by SMSFs, down to 24% from 27% last year. This is despite a greater proportion of advisers assisting with SMSF establishments this year; 65%, up from 54%.

Still, the research found advisers remain positive and welcome upcoming regulatory changes, expecting a net positive impact on business value and revenue. These measures include the reduction to the downsizer contributions age limit, work test exemption, and legacy pension amnesty.

"It's encouraging to see SMSF advisers are positive about the outlook of business outcomes, despite the impending regulatory changes," Guild said.

"What's more interesting to consider is that advisers believe the new measures will alleviate a lot of the operational challenges they currently face - potentially strengthening the appeal of SMSF establishment for clients."