Investment
REITs better value than bonds, equities: LaSalle
BY ALLY SELBY  |  WEDNESDAY, 19 AUG 2020   12:07PM

Global real estate securities are priced competitively compared to asset classes such as equities and bonds, according to a real estate investment specialist with $106.3 billion in global assets under management.

Despite the serious headwinds faced by the real estate industry in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are in a far better position than they were during the Global Financial Crisis, LaSalle Investment Management said, with many real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently trading at a discount to NAV.

LaSalle's Concentrated Global Property Fund is distributed in Australia by boutique fund manager SG Hiscock & Co, and currently manages $2.4 billion in assets locally.

LaSalle Securities chief executive and portfolio manager Lisa Kaufman said the better financial position of the world's listed real estate companies (compared to 2008) has mitigated heavier losses.

"Companies have reacted differently this time; in the GFC, many were caught flat-footed, but most companies moved quickly when the markets seized up this time around," she said.

The moves of the world's central banks have also helped to buoy global real estate companies.

"As the markets began the sharp sell-off in late February, many listed entities accessed their lines of credit, suspended non-essential capital expenditures, and some or suspended or cut dividends," Kaufman said.

"In normal times, announcements like these would be scary, but given the level of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and lockdowns, the measures were prudent."

She pointed to data centre REITs and cell tower REITs as being key beneficiaries of the COVID-19 crisis, thanks to a substantial increase in both working and education from home.

From a country perspective, Hong Kong (down 11%) and Singapore (14.3%) have performed relatively strongly, while Canada (down 31%) and Australia (down 32%) have lagged many of their peers.

"The latter two economies are tied to natural resources and the real estate indices in both countries have heavy weightings to retail, both of which have contributed to the sharp correction," LaSalle said.

Much of the market movements seen so far in the crisis have caused mispricing, Kaufman said, creating alpha opportunities for global investors.

"Real corporate bond rates have made a remarkable recovery and are now below pre COVID levels but real estate is being held back by the fact the virus is disrupting how people can use physical space," she said.

"This pandemic is a particular threat to real estate, and markets are moving on headlines with science in the driver's seat."

Kaufman expects lodging and resorts to underperform, resulting from restrictions in travel and social gathering as well as the recessionary environment.

She also believes the retail sub-sector will face serious headwinds, with net operating income not expected to return to 2019 levels until 2024.

The office sector will also be impacted over both the short and long term by the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

"Office space will have to contend with the typical fall-off in leasing from the recession as well as overhang from flexible office providers who had aggressively expanded in the years leading up to the COVID crisis," Kaufman said.

"We're in the midst of this working from home experiment, and we expect some lasting impact as more people work from home more often over the, long term.

"As such, we're anticipating a loss of pricing power in the office sector that leads to significant market rent declines, particularly in the gateway markets where the REITS tend to be concentrated."

Lisa Kaufman LaSalle Investment Management Concentrated Global Property Fund SG Hiscock
QIC appoints committee chair
KANIKA SOOD
The Queensland headquartered investing giant has appointed a chair for its global private capital investment committee.
Mayfair 101's vision for Mission Beach is sinking
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Bond family has threatened to foreclose on Mayfair 101's crown jewel - it's much anticipated development of the Mission Beach region.
ACCC flags dangers of ERS
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has told Financial Standard that the nature of superannuation scams is shifting, having seen a 55% increase in cases of identity theft.
AMP to release Pahari investigation findings
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The board of AMP will release the full report relating to the sexual harassment complaint made against Boe Pahari in 2017 by Julia Szlakowski.
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
