Quinn family rescues beloved Sara Lee

The family who rescued Darrell Lea from voluntary administration more than a decade ago has now saved iconic dessert brand, Sara Lee.

Sara Lee's administrators at FTI Consulting announced on Monday that the company, which went into voluntary administration last year, had been purchased for an undisclosed sum via the family office of Klark and Brooke Quinn.

Klark Quinn is the son of Queensland-based entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Tony Quinn, founder of VIP Petfoods.

FTI Consulting noted that the Quinn family have been successful in fast-moving consumer goods businesses, most recently involved in the purchase of Darrell Lea after it had gone into voluntary administration in 2012, and its successful turnaround.

As part of the transaction, all Sara Lee employees will retain their employment on the same terms and conditions.

Klark and Brooke Quinn said: "We are a small Aussie family that shared in the tradition of having Sara Lee apple pie and vanilla ice-cream every Sunday night at the dinner table and could not be more proud to put the Aussie made and owned stamp on the Sara Lee brand."