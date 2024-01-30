Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Quinn family rescues beloved Sara Lee

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 30 JAN 2024   12:45PM

The family who rescued Darrell Lea from voluntary administration more than a decade ago has now saved iconic dessert brand, Sara Lee.

Sara Lee's administrators at FTI Consulting announced on Monday that the company, which went into voluntary administration last year, had been purchased for an undisclosed sum via the family office of Klark and Brooke Quinn.

Klark Quinn is the son of Queensland-based entrepreneur and self-made millionaire Tony Quinn, founder of VIP Petfoods.

FTI Consulting noted that the Quinn family have been successful in fast-moving consumer goods businesses, most recently involved in the purchase of Darrell Lea after it had gone into voluntary administration in 2012, and its successful turnaround.

As part of the transaction, all Sara Lee employees will retain their employment on the same terms and conditions.

Klark and Brooke Quinn said: "We are a small Aussie family that shared in the tradition of having Sara Lee apple pie and vanilla ice-cream every Sunday night at the dinner table and could not be more proud to put the Aussie made and owned stamp on the Sara Lee brand."

Read more: Brooke QuinnFTI ConsultingKlark QuinnTony Quinn
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

XV Capital plots expansion, fund launch
LM liquidators get boot over conflict of interest

Editor's Choice

AI mania will underwhelm advice: Finura

KARREN VERGARA
"AI mania" will over-promise and underdeliver for financial advisers, while superannuation funds are tipped to give digital advice a boost, Finura Group's 2024 predictions reveal.

Hyperion leads as top Australian shares fund manager: Mercer

ANDREW MCKEAN
In its latest investment survey, Mercer identified the Hyperion Australian Growth Fund as the leading fund manager in the Australian shares category.

Gender pay gap reporting to be scrutinised

ROSE MARY PETRASS
From tomorrow, Australian companies with 100 or more staff must publish the median pay gap between their male and female employees. While it sound simple enough, some experts believe businesses are not prepared for what's to come.

Bragg outraged over super fund payments to unions

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has slammed industry super funds, accusing them of channelling $40 million to unions and Industry Super Australia (ISA).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach