NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

PwC appoints insurance leader

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 17 FEB 2022   12:33PM

PwC Australia today announced the appointment of Yoshiro Makita as insurance leader for Australia within the firm's Financial Services business.

Makita joined the Australian firm, transferring from PwC Japan where he led that its insurance consulting business, specialising in insurance operations and transformation.

With 23 years experience, Makita has led management consulting engagements for insurers and financial services clients across Japan, Australia, US and South East Asia.

"We are thrilled to have Yoshiro join the partnership to support the Financial Services practice," PwC Australia financial services leader Tom Gunson said.

"Yoshiro brings a wealth of experience to the role and is well positioned to help our clients and the broader industry adapt to the changing landscape.

Gunson added that Matika "has a fine track record of large engagement delivery for financial services clients throughout Asia, Australia and the US.

"As the new Insurance Leader, he will challenge himself to continue PwC's purpose of building trust in society as we solve our clients' important problems," he concluded.

Commenting on his appointment, Matika said, "I am delighted to be part of the PwC Australia team and working with our insurance experts across the firm to make a real impact in a fast changing industry.

"I look forward to leveraging my global experience and expertise to contribute to the growth of the industry and helping our clients respond to changing customer expectations."

Read more: PwC AustraliaYoshiro MakitaTom Gunson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

PwC names financial services lead
The state of the banks
WTW Australia asset consulting lead joins super fund
EQT names manager for major philanthropy client
Intergenerational business succession failing: Report
Financial services not immune to public inquiry
Former ANZ chief executive Mike Smith in new role
Trust in Australian CEOs plummets

Editor's Choice

Former Pinnacle executive in new role

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former director of distribution at Pinnacle Investment Management has taken on a new role with a Bennelong boutique.

Infocus adds four practices to network

KARREN VERGARA
Infocus added four new financial advice firms to the fold, including welcoming Victoria Devine's Zella Wealth.

ATO underestimates SMSF performance: Report

CHLOE WALKER
A new report from the Self-Managed Superannuation Fund Association (SMSFA) and the University of Adelaide has found the Australian Taxation Office is increasingly underestimating the performance of SMSFs.

CSLR will not fully protect investors

KARREN VERGARA
With the proposed Compensation Scheme of Last Resort regime closer to passing, there are fears it will fall short of protecting consumers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jason Collins

MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF CLIENT BUSINESS, AUSTRALASIA
BLACKROCK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LIMITED
Getting his first taste of finance as a financial markets journalist offered BlackRock head of client business for Australasia Jason Collins a unique perspective on the industry and the people working in it. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.