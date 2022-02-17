PwC appoints insurance leader

PwC Australia today announced the appointment of Yoshiro Makita as insurance leader for Australia within the firm's Financial Services business.

Makita joined the Australian firm, transferring from PwC Japan where he led that its insurance consulting business, specialising in insurance operations and transformation.

With 23 years experience, Makita has led management consulting engagements for insurers and financial services clients across Japan, Australia, US and South East Asia.

"We are thrilled to have Yoshiro join the partnership to support the Financial Services practice," PwC Australia financial services leader Tom Gunson said.

"Yoshiro brings a wealth of experience to the role and is well positioned to help our clients and the broader industry adapt to the changing landscape.

Gunson added that Matika "has a fine track record of large engagement delivery for financial services clients throughout Asia, Australia and the US.

"As the new Insurance Leader, he will challenge himself to continue PwC's purpose of building trust in society as we solve our clients' important problems," he concluded.

Commenting on his appointment, Matika said, "I am delighted to be part of the PwC Australia team and working with our insurance experts across the firm to make a real impact in a fast changing industry.

"I look forward to leveraging my global experience and expertise to contribute to the growth of the industry and helping our clients respond to changing customer expectations."