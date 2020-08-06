Pershing convicted for client breaches

Pershing Securities Australia has become the first company in Australia to be criminally prosecuted over breaching client money obligations.

The BNY Mellon subsidiary pleaded guilty in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court and was ordered to pay a $40,000 penalty.

ASIC alleged that the company failed to comply with client money obligations between June 2016 and December 2018.

Pershing pleaded guilty to three breaches of the Corporations Act and the Corporations Regulation.

Pershing was fined $15,000 for a breach where the transferring sale proceeds from international trading in client's securities from trust accounts into its general bank account.

The second breach of the Act and occurred when Pershing failed to ensure that client money received was held in segregated client money trust accounts. This breach cost the company $25,000.

In addition, Pershing pleaded guilty to a third breach when it failed to transfer $1044.65 into a trust account. It was not sentenced for this breach, but it was taken into account during sentencing.

The Corporations Regulations mandates that client money must be paid into a client money account and AFS licence holders can only make payments out of a client money account.

Magistrate Atkinson said it was Pershing's responsibility to ensure that there were systems in place that reflected what was required by law.

"There is a strong need for general deterrence. Even though the defendant is unique in the marketplace, it [PSAPL] must understand that the legislative requirements are important and must be adhered to," she said.

ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour welcomed the decision and said the outcome demonstrates how serious client money breaches are.

"Client money obligations protect investors, bolster investor confidence and underpin the integrity of Australian financial markets. If licensees don't take them seriously, they risk criminal conviction. ASIC will continue to closely supervise compliance with these laws and take action against any breaches," Armour said.