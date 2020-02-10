NEWS
Executive Appointments
Perpetual head jumps for greener pastures
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 10 FEB 2020   11:25AM

A Perpetual general manager has packed his bags, departing the financial services firm for a simpler life in Hobart, Tasmania.

Perpetual general manager of corporate finance and investor relations, Andrew Ehlich, resigned last month after a 13-year tenure with the firm.

Now the proud owner of an olive farm, Ehlich said he was excited by the new challenge.

"After close to 20-years in financial services and 13 at Perpetual, I decided it was time for a change of pace and a change in scenery," he said.

"I wasn't actually looking for an olive farm and to be honest I have a lot to learn about olive farming, though I do quite like a dirty martini.

"I'm looking forward to getting my hands dirty while looking for the next challenge."

In his role at Perpetual, Ehlich led mergers and acquisitions, divestments, capital management and strategic initiatives across the group.

Ehlich was also responsible for developing and executing Perpetual's investor relations strategy, including targeting new investors and ensuring the market was fully informed of the company's value proposition.

Prior to his general manager role, Ehlich served as both a manager and senior manager for Perpetual's corporate finance business.

Ehlich spent two years with ING Australia as a project manager and business analyst before moving to Perpetual.

