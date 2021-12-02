Next Macquarie chair announced

Glenn Stevens has been appointed the next chair of Macquarie Group and Macquarie Bank following the retirement of Peter Warne.

Stevens' appointment and Warne's retirement as a voting director on both boards will be effective in May 2022, following the 2022 full year results announcement.

Diane Grady, who has been a voting director of the group and the bank for over 10 years, has also announced her intention to retire, effective after the board meetings currently scheduled for 24 February 2022.

Warne has chaired the Macquarie Group and Macquarie Bank boards since April 2016 and been a director of both entities since 2007.

Stevens was appointed an independent voting director of both in November 2017, has chaired the board risk committee since November 2019 and also serves as a member of the board audit and board nominating committees.

Grady has been a director of both since May 2011 and is a member of the board governance and compliance committee, board nominating committee, board remuneration committee and board risk committee.

"It has been a memorable eleven years and a real privilege to have been a director of such an inspiring company," Grady said.

"I have appreciated the opportunity to work with so many outstanding executives and board members over the years and have been impressed by the quality of people at all levels and geographies in Macquarie."

In commenting on his own decision to retire, alongside the appointment of Stevens as chair, Warne said he has immensely enjoyed his time working alongside "some incredibly talented people across both management and my non-executive colleagues".

"I'm proud that the organisation has continued its strong growth trajectory, meeting board areas of community need through different market cycles, not least over the last two years the COVID-19 pandemic," Warne said.

"I am pleased that the boards have selected Mr Stevens as the next chair, with his deep expertise in markets and economics after many years as a successful governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia."

Stevens said he is honoured to have been asked to follow in his predecessor's footsteps.

"Peter has been a committed and engaged chair and board member for Macquarie over many years," he said.

"I am honoured to have been asked by my colleagues to follow in Peter's footsteps and look forward to working with the boards, Shemara and the entire Macquarie team in the continued effort to meet client, investor, regulatory and community expectations."