New head of product, trading for AUSIEX

AUSIEX has today announced the appointment of Brett Grant as its new head of product and trading.

Grant will lead the teams responsible for AUSIEX's trade execution across domestic and international equites & derivatives.

He will also lead the team that manages AUSIEX's product suite, including the design and development of new offerings.

AUSIEX's chief executive Eric Blewitt said product and trading were both critical for AUSIEX as an established and growing wholesale broker in the Australian market.

"We are pleased to have a strong and innovative leader in Brett to ensure that these functions are delivering the best possible outcomes for AUSIEX and our clients," Blewitt said.

"Brett brings to AUSIEX a keen focus on optimising investment outcomes, driving product innovation, enhancing customer experience and ensuring business results.

"I'm glad to have him join our leadership team and help us set the direction for product and trading at AUSIEX."

Grant's career spans 30 years in stockbroking and margin lending.

He joins AUSIEX from CommSec, where he was executive manager, strategic projects from February 2020.

Immediately prior to joining CommSec, Grant was head of product at nabtrade.

Grant said he looked forward to helping shape and guide AUSIEX's trading and product strategies following its recent acquisition by Nomura Research Institute (NRI).

"As a business AUSIEX is on a growth trajectory," Grant said.

"I am thrilled to be joining at this important time and taking carriage of two functions that are so important to our clients and the business."

Grant's appointment is effective 20 January 2022.