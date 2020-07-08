NAB Private executive departs

After Anthony Healy's departure from National Australia Bank's private banking business in March, another executive has left the bank.

NAB Private customer executive Jason Murray is joining ASX-listed fintech FlexiGroup Limited as its chief financial officer, effective July 8.

Murray joined NAB as its New South Wales general manager in the private wealth division in 2014.

He had previously worked as head of capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Australia) in Sydney, where he sat on the executive committee.

He is a qualified chartered accountant and has also worked at CitiBank, and J.P. Morgan across Sydney, London and New York in a career spanning 18 years.

In his new role, he replaces FlexiGroup's outgoing chief financial officer Ross Aucutt, who will stay with the business in an advisory capacity until early October to support the transition to Murray.

"I've been closely watching the transformation of flexigroup into one of the largest instalment payment companies trans-Tasman and am thrilled to now be a part of that journey," Murray said of his appointment.

"I have long harboured a desire to help lead an established fintech, having advised and followed a number of successful start-ups in my career. I look forward to supporting [Flexigroup chief executive] Rebecca [James], in the continued transformation of the business, as we drive user growth, increase brand visibility and build on our market leading offering."

Separately, in March, NAB announced its chief customer officer, business and private banking, Anthony Healy, will leave the bank after 10 years. Michael Saadie will act as chief customer officer, business and private banking, effective April 30, subject to regulatory approvals.

Earlier in the month, Michael Baird left as the chief customer officer of the consumer bank effective April 15. Baird has since joined age care provider HammondCare as its chief executive.