Most ethical companies revealed

Ethisphere has released a list of the world's most ethical publicly traded companies, and has claimed that these companies outperformed a comparable index by 7.1% over the last five years.

"Honorees integrate ethics and values with corporate strategy. They speak up, are transparent, take action, and look for innovative ways to make a difference. We congratulate their efforts," Ethisphere chief executive Timothy Erblich said.

The research house refers to the 7.1% outperformance as the "ethics premium" and claims that it has remained consistent since it began tracking the performance of these companies five years ago.

"As evidenced by this continued outperformance, ethics is good for business," Erblich added.

Financial Services companies to make the ethical list this year include Principal Financial Group, Prudential, Cuna Mutual Group, Thrivent, TIAA, Voya, MassMutual, Pacific Life and Unum, BMO, Firth Third Bank, Old National Bank, Allianz, Aflac and US Bank.

The only Australian company to make the list was Teachers Mutual Bank.

There are some unexpected companies on the list. For example, not-for-profit US healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente has been embroiled in a couple of high-profile scandals. In 2019, the company was found to have purchased thousands of copies of the mayor of Baltimore's self-published book along with other healthcare providers and businesses.

In 2006, the company was found to have denied transplants of ideally matched kidneys through a poorly administrated transplant program. It was fined $2 million by the state of California.

Also making Ethisphere's list is John Deere, which Australia's consumer watchdog is currently looking into. The company has been locking in disputes in recent years with farmers all over the world over its technology "upgrades" to farm machinery. The new software-based model John Deere is pursuing means that farmers will lose the right to repair their tractors, which can cost close to $1 million, having to wait for an authorised repair person and pay John Deere when machinery needs to be fixed.

Multi-level marketing giant Avon has also been named one of the most ethical companies. In 2014, it plead guilty to violating foreign corrupt practices act and was fined $135 million for attempting to conceal $8 million in gifts, cash and non-business meals, travel and entertainment it gave to Chinese government officials to obtain benefits for Avon China.

PepsiCo is another name on the list that might seem unusual to some. The Rainforest Rescue Organisation campaigned against the company, saying that its palm oil supplier was causing destruction to rainforests. The company cut ties with the Indonesian supplier in question in 2018 according to Reuters.