NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Most ethical companies revealed
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   12:17PM

Ethisphere has released a list of the world's most ethical publicly traded companies, and has claimed that these companies outperformed a comparable index by 7.1% over the last five years.

"Honorees integrate ethics and values with corporate strategy. They speak up, are transparent, take action, and look for innovative ways to make a difference. We congratulate their efforts," Ethisphere chief executive Timothy Erblich said.

The research house refers to the 7.1% outperformance as the "ethics premium" and claims that it has remained consistent since it began tracking the performance of these companies five years ago.

"As evidenced by this continued outperformance, ethics is good for business," Erblich added.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

Financial Services companies to make the ethical list this year include Principal Financial Group, Prudential, Cuna Mutual Group, Thrivent, TIAA, Voya, MassMutual, Pacific Life and Unum, BMO, Firth Third Bank, Old National Bank, Allianz, Aflac and US Bank.

The only Australian company to make the list was Teachers Mutual Bank.

There are some unexpected companies on the list. For example, not-for-profit US healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente has been embroiled in a couple of high-profile scandals. In 2019, the company was found to have purchased thousands of copies of the mayor of Baltimore's self-published book along with other healthcare providers and businesses.

In 2006, the company was found to have denied transplants of ideally matched kidneys through a poorly administrated transplant program. It was fined $2 million by the state of California.

Also making Ethisphere's list is John Deere, which Australia's consumer watchdog is currently looking into. The company has been locking in disputes in recent years with farmers all over the world over its technology "upgrades" to farm machinery. The new software-based model John Deere is pursuing means that farmers will lose the right to repair their tractors, which can cost close to $1 million, having to wait for an authorised repair person and pay John Deere when machinery needs to be fixed.

Multi-level marketing giant Avon has also been named one of the most ethical companies. In 2014, it plead guilty to violating foreign corrupt practices act and was fined $135 million for attempting to conceal $8 million in gifts, cash and non-business meals, travel and entertainment it gave to Chinese government officials to obtain benefits for Avon China.

PepsiCo is another name on the list that might seem unusual to some. The Rainforest Rescue Organisation campaigned against the company, saying that its palm oil supplier was causing destruction to rainforests. The company cut ties with the Indonesian supplier in question in 2018 according to Reuters.

Read more: EthisphereJohn DeereAvon ChinaTimothy ErblichUS BankAflacAllianzBMOCaliforniaCuna Mutual GroupFirth Third BankKaiser PermanenteMassMutualOld National BankPacific LifePepsiCoPrincipal Financial GroupPrudentialRainforest Rescue OrganisationReutersTeachers Mutual BankThriventTIAAUnumVoya
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Best, worst investment ideas for 2021: ARK
Chief economist update: Japan's second wave
Insurers prepare for tragic COVID-19 fall-out
Pension funds sue Allianz Global Investors
Rapper charged over crypto scandal
Life insurers prepare for grilling
AXA acquires largest student housing portfolio
Chief economist update: Oil to slide into 2020
UK insurer fined for annuity sales failings
Macquarie unveils green ambitions in New York
Editor's Choice
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.
Link flags PEXA listing
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.
PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:19AM
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Greg Kent
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something E4XQeJ8E