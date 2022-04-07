Morrison government names new chair of Foreign Investment Review Board

Bruce Miller has been appointed as chair of the Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB) for a five-year period.

Miller has spent over 30 years of his career in the Australian government, covering senior positions in the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Office of National Assessments.

In the latter role, Miller was deputy-director general from 2009-2011 and director-general in 2017.

Since retiring from the public service Miller has taken up various private sector and academic roles, including as non-executive director for TAL Dai-ichi Life.

Miller was also appointed an officer in the Order of Australia in the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours and was also awarded the Order of the Rising Sun by the Japanese government in 2020.

The appointment follows from the recent passing of David Irvine, the former chair of the FIRB from 2017-2022.

The FIRB is a non-statutory body established in 1976 to advise the treasurer and the government on Australia's Foreign Investment Policy. The body ensures foreign investments only occur where it's in Australia's national interest.