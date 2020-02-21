NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
More US giants added to Chi-X TraCRs
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  FRIDAY, 21 FEB 2020   12:37PM

Chi-X has unveiled the next tranche of large US listed companies to become available through its TraCRs investment vehicle.

The alternative stock exchange has boosted the options available to investors through its Transferable Custody Receipts, adding giant US stocks Netflix, McDonald's, Starbucks, Caterpillar and Visa to the TraCRs menu.

The five new additions see the menu expand to 20 blue chip US listed companies available through the exchange.

Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said TraCRs had "filled a gap in the market" for Aussie investors seeking ownership of US shares, with the firm noting an uptick in the daily trading of TraCRs since their introduction in October 2018.

Chi-X said the strongest performer so far was Microsoft, with the firm increasing its valuation by more than 70% since Chi-X launched its TraCR.

"Similarly, our Apple TraCR, Facebook TraCR and Intel TraCR have seen valuations increase by approximately 40 per cent since they started trading on Chi-X," Jokovic said.

Jokovic revealed Chi-X plans to roll out another 20 US stocks as TraCRs "over the next few months".

"TraCRs are one of many original solutions we offer Australian investors in addition to Australian shares, warrants, indices and funds," he said.

"With strong demand from investors and the continued support of the broking and funds management industry, we are continuing to build on our position as an integral marketplace."

In Financial Standard's latest profile, Jokovic reveals his prediction that Chi-X Australia will be acquired within 12 to 18 months.

"We are on the radar, as a smart exchange business in an environment that's a particularly great one with our massive superannuation funds," he says.

"Australia is a growing market with a good regulator that works with the operators. We've got high margins charged by the ASX so there's the ability to come back and pare that back further."

Click here to read more.

Read more: TraCRsChi-X AustraliaApple TraCRFacebook TraCRTransferable Custody ReceiptsVic Jokovic
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASX faces challenge on ETF stronghold
Chi-X launches new trading solution
Industry expert to bolster Chi-X capabilities
Kapstream looks to Chi-X for active ETF
Morningstar adds Chi-X
Chi-x opens up access to tech darling Apple
Alternative trading platform appoints insto sales head
Chi-X appoints Australia chief from Deutsche Bank
Chi-X Australia boss departs
Deutsche Bank equities head departs
Editor's Choice
Focus to acquire stake in MEDIQ
KANIKA SOOD
Following its acquisition of a stake in Escala Partners, New York-based Focus Financial Partners is set to buy a slice of Melbourne-based MEDIQ Financial Services.
The sick short: Banking big on the coronavirus
ALLY SELBY
With the coronavirus, now dubbed COVID-19, impacting not only many lives, but now also the bottom line of some of the world's biggest companies, investors are chasing shorting opportunities to bank big on the pandemic.
Former SMSFA chair returns to role
HARRISON WORLEY
A former chair of the SMSF Association has returned for another stint in the top job.
Super chief opposes SG increase
ELIZA BAVIN
The chief executive of a $5.5 billion industry superannuation fund has spoken out against increasing the superannuation guarantee to 12% in a submission to the Retirement Income Review.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something ki83UgmG