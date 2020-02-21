More US giants added to Chi-X TraCRs

Chi-X has unveiled the next tranche of large US listed companies to become available through its TraCRs investment vehicle.

The alternative stock exchange has boosted the options available to investors through its Transferable Custody Receipts, adding giant US stocks Netflix, McDonald's, Starbucks, Caterpillar and Visa to the TraCRs menu.

The five new additions see the menu expand to 20 blue chip US listed companies available through the exchange.

Chi-X Australia chief executive Vic Jokovic said TraCRs had "filled a gap in the market" for Aussie investors seeking ownership of US shares, with the firm noting an uptick in the daily trading of TraCRs since their introduction in October 2018.

Chi-X said the strongest performer so far was Microsoft, with the firm increasing its valuation by more than 70% since Chi-X launched its TraCR.

"Similarly, our Apple TraCR, Facebook TraCR and Intel TraCR have seen valuations increase by approximately 40 per cent since they started trading on Chi-X," Jokovic said.

Jokovic revealed Chi-X plans to roll out another 20 US stocks as TraCRs "over the next few months".

"TraCRs are one of many original solutions we offer Australian investors in addition to Australian shares, warrants, indices and funds," he said.

"With strong demand from investors and the continued support of the broking and funds management industry, we are continuing to build on our position as an integral marketplace."

In Financial Standard's latest profile, Jokovic reveals his prediction that Chi-X Australia will be acquired within 12 to 18 months.

"We are on the radar, as a smart exchange business in an environment that's a particularly great one with our massive superannuation funds," he says.

"Australia is a growing market with a good regulator that works with the operators. We've got high margins charged by the ASX so there's the ability to come back and pare that back further."

