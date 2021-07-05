NEWS
Financial Planning

More advisers exit in June

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 5 JUL 2021   12:36PM

Some 450 financial advisers left the industry in the last month of the financial year, taking the total population to 19,544, latest ASIC data shows.

As at July 1, AMP Financial Planning finished the financial year with 690 advisers, while The SMSF Advisers Network (SAN) had 669 representatives at the end of the period, Rainmaker modelling of ASIC's Financial Adviser Register shows.

Morgans Financial (470), Synchronised Business Services (434), Charter Financial Planning (421) and Consultum Financial Planning (383) were included in the top 10 largest licensees.

Consultum is part of the newly merged IOOF group. It comprises brands like TenFifty (previously Meritum Financial Group, GWM Adviser Services and Apogee Financial Planning) and Godfrey Pembroke, which were part of MLC.

Other IOOF-owned licensees ended the period with the following figures: RI Advice (264), Millennium3 (242), Lonsdale (119) and Shadforth Financial Group (137) and Bridges Financial Services (193). This makes IOOF the largest licensee after it finalised its acquisition of MLC Wealth in early June 2021.

Interprac Financial Planning netted a loss of 22 advisers between June and July with 279 at the end of the period.

Lifespan Financial Planning experienced similar movements, netting a loss of 18 advisers to take its total number of representatives to 252.

About 13 advisers left Capstone Financial Planning to bring its representatives to 256.

On a year-on-year comparison, the total number of active advisers at the end of June 2020 was 21,913, representing a nearly 11% decline.

