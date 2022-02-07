Mantis in new distribution partnership

Mantis Funds is now working with Aussie TEP Management to provide local investors with access to a managed fund of traded endowment policies.

Aussie TEP Management has entered a distribution partnership with Mantis Funds for its Aussie TEP Fund, which sources its policies from The Outlook Group.

Aussie TEP Management specialises in traded endowment policies or TEPs, which are second-hand conventional life insurance policies.

Considered an alternative to fixed interest, TEPs offer attractive and predictable returns, backed by insurance companies' statutory funds and balance sheets, Mantis said.

"While savvy family offices and institutions have been active in the space for decades, the challenge has always been how to access the underlying investment opportunities at scale and in a modern format for investors," Mantis said.

Aussie TEP Management's managing director Brad Traynor said the group is excited to bring the unique product to investors via a managed fund.

"Historically, endowment policies have shown significant growth in value. Many owners of these policies decide their policy no longer meets their needs and seek to surrender the policies back to the life company that issued them," he explained.

By leaving the policies early, investors can acquire the policy, convert it to a fixed maturity date which turns it into a TEP and "hold this to maturity to enjoy the "full value" of the assets backing the policies".

"The Aussie TEP Fund intends to take advantage of this opportunity by acting as a purchaser of TEPs and holding them to maturity," Traynor said.

Also commenting, Mantis partner and head of distribution Damien Hatfield said: "There are not too many asset classes out there today that offer liquidity, statutory title, underlying A-rated asset backing and tax credits while still yielding significantly more than cash and term deposits."

"TEPs are one such asset class, that until now have only been accessible to a handful of private investors/institutions. TEPs are uncorrelated to traditional fixed interest assets and aren't typically exposed to capital losses in a rising interest rate cycle.

"Aussie TEP Management are delivering exactly the type of unique, absolute return product we believe investors are seeking and we welcome them to the Mantis platform."