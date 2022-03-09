Man Group hires from PIMCO

Man Group has appointed Rohit Shroff as its new director of sales Australia.

Shroff joins from PIMCO, where he spent 10 years and worked in both the UK and Australia, focusing on fixed income, hedge fund, private credit and other alternative investments.

He has also previously held roles with Westpac, RBS Global Banking & Markets and Deloitte.

In his new role, Shroff will work closely with the Australian and wider APAC regional team, reporting to Hersh Gandhi, managing director, Asia ex-Japan.

"Rohit's significant experience and knowledge of the Australian financial services landscape are fantastic assets for our team, and we are really pleased to have someone of his calibre on board," Gandhi said.

"Australia is a growing area of focus for us as we continue to see opportunities to create innovative solutions that address complex investment needs.

"Rohit's appointment reflects our desire to continue building out both our investment and distribution teams here..."

Commenting on his new appointment, Shroff said that Man Group is a firm he has always admired from afar, with an increasingly strong and diversified range of strategies.

"I am really looking forward to working with my new colleagues across Asia Pacific and beyond, making use of the firm's world-class infrastructure, technology and investment teams to deliver new solutions to clients," Shroff said.

"This feels like a great time to be joining the firm's expanding Australia office."