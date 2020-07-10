Macquarie tops mandate league tables

Local institutional investors handed out $43.5 billion of funds management mandates in the year to March end and Macquarie had the most wins, latest league tables from Rainmaker show.

Superannuation funds, investment managers (via sub-advisory relationships) and asset consultants (via multi-manager services) appointed an estimated 143 mandates totaling $43.5 billion in the 12 months ending March.

The number of mandates awarded this year was 19% higher than the year ending March, 2019 but the number is flat on a three-year rolling basis.

The top five entities for awarding the most mandates in the period were Hostplus, Christian Super, ACSRF, Telstra Super and Mine Super.

Meanwhile, the top five investment managers that won the most mandates in the period were Macquarie, IFM Investors, HR Morrison, Ardea and Wellington.

By asset classes, alternatives took a 51% slice of all mandates appointed in the period, followed by equities (28%). Bond and cash mandates were 12% of the total (down from 13% at December end) and property at 8%.

In alternatives HP Morrison won eight mandates, IFM Investors won six, Ardea and Wilshire won four each. These were followed by Partners, Siguler, Aberdeen Standard, HabrourVest and self-mandates at three each.

In Australian equities, Macquarie and Alphinity were the managers of choice, winning four and three mandates each.

Macquarie also won five mandates in international equities, followed by GQG Partners, Vanguard, Ninety One Australia and River and Mercantile at three each.

Macquarie also had the top spot in Australian fixed income (three wins, outstripping IFM Investors, Ardea and self-managed mandates' two each) and in international fixed income (four mandates).

IFM Investors scored four cash mandates, while Ardea, Mercer, Pendal, Janus Henderson, UBS Asset Management and internal teams took one each.

DWS, Kayne, Charter Hall, Barwon and AMP Capital won two mandates each in property.

However, looking past the number of mandates and focusing on the dollar amount, different winners top the tables.

The firm that rises to the top is Redpoint, whose single mandate in alternatives for $8.96 billion makes it the chart topper.

Meanwhile, Macquarie's wins totaled $626 million (16th spot), IFM Investors' total $2.2 billion (fourth spot) and Ardea's $649 million put it at the 14th spot.

The results are based on data collected from primary sources and includes superannuation funds, investment managers appointing external managers on a sub-advisory basis and asset consultants with multi-manager investment capabilities.