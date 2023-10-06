La Trobe University appoints lead for $200m campaign

Following an extensive national recruitment process, Margo Powell has been appointed as La Trobe University's chief advancement officer to drive fundraising.

Joining from Queensland University of Technology, Powell brings over 20 years' experience in not-for-profit organisations across the arts, health and medical research, and higher education sectors.

La Trobe vice-chancellor professor Dewar said Powell's appointment comes during a significant phase of the university's ambitious Make the Difference campaign.

Launched in 2017, the campaign aims to raise $200 million by 2027 to fund scholarships, research, and facilities.

"I warmly welcome Margo Powell to La Trobe as chief advancement officer; an important leadership role for the University which oversees our fundraising and alumni engagement programs," Dewar said.

"Her leadership will be critical in maintaining the strong momentum we have developed in recent years to increase engagement with our alumni and take our fundraising program to the next level."

Meanwhile, Powell said: "I'm thrilled at the prospect of leading La Trobe's alumni and advancement team and collaborating closely with the senior leadership team, University Council and extensive alumni community to help realise the University's strategic ambitions."

"As someone deeply committed to diversity and inclusion and the transformative role that universities play in our communities, I am very excited to be joining La Trobe early next year."

Powell will commence in the role on January 15.