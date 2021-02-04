JPMAM unveils sustainable fund

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched a sustainable fund in Australia following the success of its European strategy.

JPMorgan Global Macro Sustainable Fund opened to retail investors on February 1 and comprises a portfolio of long and short positions in equity, fixed income, currency and volatility that capitalise on return opportunities presented by macroeconomic themes.

The fund integrates environmental, social and governance risk analysis in the decision-making process and tilts toward companies that score better for sustainability than their peers.

It also applies exclusions to some sectors like controversial weapons, tobacco and fossil fuels.

The first iteration of the fund launched in Europe in August 2019, which returned 3.72% per annum, well above the benchmark's -0.52% p.a. as at December 2020.

It currently has a 44% holding in bonds, 38% weighting to equities and 15% investment in cash.

JPMAM head of Australia funds David Hallifax said client demand for sustainable investing continues to grow in Australia and the firm has identified a gap in the current offerings available to investors.

"This fund stands out as a liquid alternatives portfolio that reflects the shared values of our clients through a three-step approach, combining ESG integration in the research process with systematic exclusions and positive sustainable positioning," he said.

The Global Macro Sustainable Fund is managed by UK-based team Shrenick Shah, Benoit Lanctot and Josh Berelowitz, who also manage the JPMorgan Global Macro Opportunities Fund.

"As the macro landscape continues to evolve, our macro strategies investment team have demonstrated, time and again, their expertise in dynamically shifting exposures to pursue positive returns in varying market environments," Hallifax said.