NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Jameson Capital launches fund

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   11:53AM

The Melbourne based alternative asset management firm has secured funding from investors to launch a special situations real estate fund.

Jameson received $25 million from two European cornerstone investors to launch the fund.

The fund will invest into a diversified portfolio of hybrid-credit investments in sectors such as last mile logistics, childcare, seniors living, self-storage, data centres, medium density residential and healthcare.

The strategy is to focus on these sectors that have future growth prospects and may have been affected by COVID-19 market conditions.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"We are delighted to have secured substantial investments from two international institutional investors who, following a comprehensive due diligence process, are aligned on our strategy and want to gain access to compelling hybrid-credit opportunities in Australia, across a variety of real estate sectors," Jameson Capital founding director Nick Browne said.

"We have seen an increase in interest, from both domestic and offshore investors, due to a combination of the high relative prices of public market assets, lower yields on direct assets and Australia's relative success in containing the virus."

The fund is now closed to initial investors at the end of June 2021 and is expected to start investing into a pipeline of pre-identified opportunities.

"What makes this such a unique and interesting opportunity is that these types of special situation funds are typically not open to investors looking to place less than $50 million," Browne said.

"It also presents an opportunity for offshore investors, who don't have local representation, but are seeking high yielding strategic investments that they otherwise wouldn't have access to."

Browne believes Jameson Capital is the only provider of a fund that is offering a strategy diversified by both sector and geographic region targeting the opportunities that have followed COVID-19.

Read more: Jameson CapitalNick Browne
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

New shareholder at Challenger

KANIKA SOOD
Will Vicar's Caledonia has sold its 15% stake in annuities giant Challenger to Athene Holding Limited and Apollo Global Management.

Aware questioned on bonuses

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $130 billion industry fund Aware Super was grilled on the bonuses it pays executives and how it justifies them.

Funds grilled despite record returns

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
AustralianSuper and Cbus faced an extremely hostile questioning from the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, which at times devolved to committee members yelling over one another.

WealthO2 launches top manager MDA

ANNABELLE DICKSON
WealthO2 has introduced a managed discretionary account with several top managed account investment managers.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Eleanor Moffat
Family Office Director
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
5

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
6

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
9

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Phil Anderson

GENERAL MANAGER POLICY & PROFESSIONALISM
ASSOCIATION OF FINANCIAL ADVISERS
The Association of Financial Advisers general manager policy and professionalism Phil Anderson has a disciplined value system. Now, he is on a mission to make the advice industry flourish again. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.