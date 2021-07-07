Jameson Capital launches fund

The Melbourne based alternative asset management firm has secured funding from investors to launch a special situations real estate fund.

Jameson received $25 million from two European cornerstone investors to launch the fund.

The fund will invest into a diversified portfolio of hybrid-credit investments in sectors such as last mile logistics, childcare, seniors living, self-storage, data centres, medium density residential and healthcare.

The strategy is to focus on these sectors that have future growth prospects and may have been affected by COVID-19 market conditions.

"We are delighted to have secured substantial investments from two international institutional investors who, following a comprehensive due diligence process, are aligned on our strategy and want to gain access to compelling hybrid-credit opportunities in Australia, across a variety of real estate sectors," Jameson Capital founding director Nick Browne said.

"We have seen an increase in interest, from both domestic and offshore investors, due to a combination of the high relative prices of public market assets, lower yields on direct assets and Australia's relative success in containing the virus."

The fund is now closed to initial investors at the end of June 2021 and is expected to start investing into a pipeline of pre-identified opportunities.

"What makes this such a unique and interesting opportunity is that these types of special situation funds are typically not open to investors looking to place less than $50 million," Browne said.

"It also presents an opportunity for offshore investors, who don't have local representation, but are seeking high yielding strategic investments that they otherwise wouldn't have access to."

Browne believes Jameson Capital is the only provider of a fund that is offering a strategy diversified by both sector and geographic region targeting the opportunities that have followed COVID-19.