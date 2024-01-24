Newspaper icon
ISPT fills newly created head of mandates role, announces departures

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 24 JAN 2024   12:36PM

ISPT has appointed Doug Cain as head of mandates, a newly created position, commencing in March.

Cain previously served as the head of unlisted property at the Future Fund, where he spearheaded the Australian sovereign wealth fund's global real estate investment strategy.

Before the Future Fund, which recently reported $272.3 billion in assets under management following an 8% return for the 2023 calendar year, Cain had a 10-year career at PSP Investments.

He was a senior director in its real estate investment group, responsible for acquisitions, divestments, and asset management across markets including Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Columbia, and the US.

Cain has also had a stint at CIBC World Markets in its Real Estate Investment Banking Group.

ISPT highlighted Cain's strong transactional skills, as evidenced by having acquired over US$15 billion worth of assets.

The unlisted property fund manager also noted that Cain is poised to be a key driver in enhancing investment performance across the ISPT's mandate business.

Cain's responsibilities will include the development of new real estate investment products.

Moreover, he'll be responsible for overseeing the management of new and existing mandates, clubs, and joint ventures.

Meanwhile, ISPT announced the departure of Luke Briscoe, head of capital and product development, who'll be leaving the company at the end of February.

Briscoe, who joined ISPT in April 2022 from AMP Capital, initially worked on executing and delivering the ISPT Group strategy.

ISPT said he was instrumental in new policy creation, capital raising, enhancing investor engagement, and strengthening the platform's governance framework.

Additionally, Andy Buchan, mandate manager, will be parting ways with ISPT this week.

Buchan's tenure at ISPT has been marked by his involvement in various roles, most notably as head of fund performance and analytics.

In this position, he was instrumental in developing the platforms that form the backbone of ISPT's valuations and performance reporting for investors.

Buchan also played a key role in establishing the IRAPT Fund in 2013 and has been a significant contributor to ISPT's recent foray into the healthcare sector.

