Is the wage price spiral narrative a lie?

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 18 JUL 2022   12:53PM

Labour costs have played an insignificant role in the recent increase in inflation, according to an Australia Institute analysis.

While a plethora of market commentary has expressed concern that aggressive wage growth will elevate inflation levels, the analysis said such fears typically ignore the fact that real wage growth is at historically low levels and has been for some time.

The Australia Institute suggested wage growth clearly has not been the driving force of recent increases in Australian inflation or inflation around the world. Rather, the blame should be placed at the foot of the continuing impacts of COVID and a sharp increase in global energy prices associated with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"While much is made of the link between increases in the costs of inputs (such as the price of oil) and increases in prices (such as the price of petrol) in fact many firms have a high degree of discretion about how much, if any, of an increase in costs they will pass on in the form of higher prices," the analysis said.

It added: "In short, if firms choose to absorb all of an increase in cost rather than increase prices then cost increases will lead to a reduction in profit not an increase in prices."

"Similarly, if firms pass on price increases that are more than enough to cover an increase in their production costs then profits will rise."

Under these assumptions, macroeconomic data on economy-wide changes in prices, the share of GDP flowing to workers and company profits can shed light on inflation's underlying causes. Data can also reveal the distributional consequences of businesses' responses to rising production costs.

The Australia Institute analysis surmises that there's no direct link between costs of production and prices beyond the desire of firms to maintain or increase profits.

"While firms in new industries seeking rapid growth often deliberately set their prices below their costs in, companies like Santos are currently enjoying a significant increase in price that is entirely unrelated to their cost of production," the analysis said.

Further, it stipulated that given profits currently account for a record share of GDP there is no truth behind the assertion that the Australian corporate sector has 'no choice' but to pass on cost increases in full.

"The rising profit share of GDP suggests that Australian firms have, for some time, been choosing to increase their prices faster than their costs have been rising," the analysis said.

Using a methodology instituted by the European Central Bank, to decompose shifts in price levels and attribute them to shifts in wages, profits and taxes, the Australia Institute found that unit labour costs played almost no role in inflation over the period between 2013 to 2021.

The ACTU responded to these findings stating that Australian companies that banked record profits rather than using them to shield consumers from cost increases are the leading drivers of inflation.

The ACTU said: "New research shows that big businesses are actively making choices which harm the economy and are putting millions of households under financial stress in order to increase their margins and secure record chief executive bonuses."

"It also reiterates that wage growth, which is lagging well behind CPI, is not driving inflation."

The Union added: "Businesses have ample room to absorb cost increases but are instead choosing to hike up prices to support record profits and chief executive bonuses while working people are seeing their pay swallowed up by the rapidly rising cost of living."

ACTU president Michele O'Neil commented: "Corporate Australia is causing the cost-of-living crisis by passing on price increases and refusing to give working people decent pay rises. This is all about protecting their record high-profit share at all costs."

"Businesses could absorb cost increases into their record-setting profit margins, but instead have chosen to pass them straight on to consumers, fuelling inflation and creating a cost-of-living crisis in this country."

O'Neil said Australia's system is broken and that wage growth could be an engine of economic growth in a country that relies so heavily on domestic consumption.

VIEW COMMENTS

