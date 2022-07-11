GSFM promotes, hires in distribution team

GSFM has promoted Steven Taylor to national distribution manager, in addition to appointing Simone Newman as a key account manager for Victoria and Tasmania.

Joining from Challenger Group in 2013, Taylor was previously GSFM's state manager for Queensland.

In his new role, Brisbane-based Taylor will continue to be responsible for the Queensland intermediary market, and will report to Stephen Fletcher, head of retail distribution.

Taylor has also previously worked at Credit Suisse Asset Management, Skandia and Macquarie Bank, where he started his career in 1996.

Meanwhile, Newman joins GSFM from Dexus-owned APN Property Group, where she was the head of group marketing and distribution.

Fletcher said the appointments of Taylor and Newman come at a period of solid growth for the GSFM business.

"The appointments are timely with plans for a number of new investment strategies to be rolled out in coming months, and as demand for GSFM's strategies and funds continues to be strong," Fletcher said.

"With their proven track record and strong industry networks - having Steven and Simone in these new roles, will serve GSFM well as we position for the next phase of growth, and will help ensure we can continue to service clients effectively and efficiently."

Meanwhile, GFSM chief executive Damien McIntyre commented: "Steven has over 25 years' experience in retail distribution, and his understanding of the industry as well as his product knowledge are a fantastic resource for our team."

"Expanding Steven's role to include national distribution means that his expertise will be fully leveraged, to the benefit of our sales team, our investment manager partners, and our clients."

McIntyre added that Newman brings to GSFM a wealth of retail distribution experience from her tenure at APN Property Group.

"She will be an invaluable part of the retail distribution team as we continue to grow our business," McIntyre said.