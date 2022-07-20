Newspaper icon
Franklin Templeton names new head of Australia

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 JUL 2022   12:06PM

Felicity Walsh will step into her new role as Franklin Templeton's managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand on August 1.

Walsh, currently head of sales, will now be part of the APAC leadership team, supporting co-heads Tariq Ahmad and Matt Harrison.

Her new responsibilities will include an executive oversight of sales, marketing, client services and product strategy.

Walsh has been at Franklin Templeton for over seven years, with the company saying she will leverage her extensive experience to provide strategic direction on business strategy, product innovation and customised investment solution to cater to shifting client needs in the market.

Walsh will continue to assume direct client responsibilities in Australia and New Zealand and continue to act as key conduit to the local and global investment teams, it said.

Prior to Franklin Templeton, Walsh spent 11 years at Towers Watson (now Willis Towers Watson) in the UK and Australia, working with some of the world's largest pension funds and superannuation funds.

Commenting on her promotion, Walsh said she feels extremely privileged to receive these added responsibilities and to have the opportunity to drive the future growth of the Franklin Templeton business in Australia and New Zealand.

"We will continue to put clients at the centre of everything we do and will remain focused on delivering better client outcomes by providing a truly diverse suite of high calibre active investment capabilities, global connections, and local insights," she said.

She said that Australia is an essential market for Franklin Templeton - not just due to its size, but as a market that is mature, transparent and a global leader in so many ways.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead our well-established and experienced team. We are well positioned to meet a variety of challenges in our industry through our breadth of world class specialised investment managers with expertise across asset classes, geographies, and investment vehicles," Walsh concluded.

Franklin Templeton's co-head of APAC Matt Harrison added: "Felicity brings with her a wealth of experience working with various client segments. Australia and New Zealand are key markets for Franklin Templeton, not just for the APAC region but globally."

"Felicity and her team will have a key role to play as we continue to expand our business in a market that is set for exponential growth."

Read more: Franklin TempletonFelicity WalshMatt HarrisonTariq Ahmad
