Former director charged with fraud

The ex-director of Guevara Capital Access and Online Trading Capital has been charged with eight counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.

Mark McCabe appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court last week to receive the penalties.

It was alleged by ASIC that, between January 2015 and April 2021, McCabe deceitfully obtained a financial advantage to the amount of $940,350 from eight people.

McCabe had told clients they were online trading, but their accounts weren't genuine and all trades were simulated, and McCabe allegedly pocketed the cash they'd invested.

Seven of the individuals were clients of his former companies, both of which have now been deregistered.

Last year the regulator took civil action against McCabe which prevented him from leaving the country while the investigation was underway.

The former director has been granted bail and will appear in court on 9 May 2023 for committal.

This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following ASICs investigation.