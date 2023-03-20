Former director charged with fraud

Former director charged with fraudBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 20 MAR 2023 11:29AM
Read more: Guevara Capital, Online Trading Capital, ASIC, Mark McCabe, Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, Downing Centre Local Court
The ex-director of Guevara Capital Access and Online Trading Capital has been charged with eight counts of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage by deception.
Mark McCabe appeared in the Downing Centre Local Court last week to receive the penalties.
It was alleged by ASIC that, between January 2015 and April 2021, McCabe deceitfully obtained a financial advantage to the amount of $940,350 from eight people.
McCabe had told clients they were online trading, but their accounts weren't genuine and all trades were simulated, and McCabe allegedly pocketed the cash they'd invested.
Seven of the individuals were clients of his former companies, both of which have now been deregistered.
Last year the regulator took civil action against McCabe which prevented him from leaving the country while the investigation was underway.
The former director has been granted bail and will appear in court on 9 May 2023 for committal.
This matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions following ASICs investigation.
Related News
Editor's Choice
FICAP names new charity partner
Link Group appoints general manager
ASIC grants MSC Trustees new powers
AMP, Dexus reach final sale agreement
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Five key themes among advised female clients
QAR recommendations not inconsistent with FoFA reforms
Gender equity in family wealth
Let's chat ChatGPT
Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?
Kate Galvin
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION