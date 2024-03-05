EG to target intermediaries

The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Weingarth, who officially joined EG in October last year, brings over 17 years of experience in financial services, most recently serving as Charter Hall's New South Wales state manager, capital raising, and distribution.

Prior to that, he spent seven years at Macquarie Group.

"At the moment, we are building our product strategy for the next few years in private wealth," Weingarth said.

Weingarth explained that the business was initially built off high-net-worths and then moved to raise capital for institutional partners at home and overseas.

More recently, however, it went back to raising capital through high-net-worths, mainly friends and family of the firm.

"What they've brought me to do is grow the intermediaries' channel of the private wealth market," Weingarth explained.

"We want to try and build a product set that's going to be fit for purpose for many years and solve the needs of both the investors and the advisers in that channel."

Weingarth said two major themes with intermediaries and high-net-worth clients include the rise of ETFs and a growing appetite for private market deals.

"There are more and more ETFs or indexed funds being used in client portfolios, and most advisers will say: 'Unless you can demonstrate a long-term track record of outperforming an index, we will use an index'."

Weingarth also highlighted the rise of alternative assets in a client's portfolio.

"Private markets are becoming much more lucrative and appealing than public markets, and being in the public markets is not necessarily always a good thing - that's why firms aren't 'IPO'ing' as much as they used to," he said.

"So, accessing the private markets now is very appealing for HNW Australians."

This year, Weingarth said there are several big-picture factors supporting the growth of various sectors including retail, logistics, and healthcare.

"Every day, Australia receives the equivalent of nearly two to three A380s filled with people looking to relocate permanently, with Sydney and Melbourne being the most popular destinations, and Brisbane becoming increasingly popular as well," he said.

"If we consider that around 500 to 700 people arrive in Australia every day with the intention of migrating here permanently, it becomes clear that we need more housing to accommodate this population growth."

Weingarth added: "It also means an increase in demand for more retail, as well as more healthcare services to cater to the growing and ageing populations' needs."