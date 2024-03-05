Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

EG to target intermediaries

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAR 2024   12:08PM

The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Weingarth, who officially joined EG in October last year, brings over 17 years of experience in financial services, most recently serving as Charter Hall's New South Wales state manager, capital raising, and distribution.

Prior to that, he spent seven years at Macquarie Group.

"At the moment, we are building our product strategy for the next few years in private wealth," Weingarth said.

Weingarth explained that the business was initially built off high-net-worths and then moved to raise capital for institutional partners at home and overseas.

More recently, however, it went back to raising capital through high-net-worths, mainly friends and family of the firm.

"What they've brought me to do is grow the intermediaries' channel of the private wealth market," Weingarth explained.

"We want to try and build a product set that's going to be fit for purpose for many years and solve the needs of both the investors and the advisers in that channel."

Weingarth said two major themes with intermediaries and high-net-worth clients include the rise of ETFs and a growing appetite for private market deals.

"There are more and more ETFs or indexed funds being used in client portfolios, and most advisers will say: 'Unless you can demonstrate a long-term track record of outperforming an index, we will use an index'."

Weingarth also highlighted the rise of alternative assets in a client's portfolio.

"Private markets are becoming much more lucrative and appealing than public markets, and being in the public markets is not necessarily always a good thing - that's why firms aren't 'IPO'ing' as much as they used to," he said.

"So, accessing the private markets now is very appealing for HNW Australians."

This year, Weingarth said there are several big-picture factors supporting the growth of various sectors including retail, logistics, and healthcare.

"Every day, Australia receives the equivalent of nearly two to three A380s filled with people looking to relocate permanently, with Sydney and Melbourne being the most popular destinations, and Brisbane becoming increasingly popular as well," he said.

"If we consider that around 500 to 700 people arrive in Australia every day with the intention of migrating here permanently, it becomes clear that we need more housing to accommodate this population growth."

Weingarth added: "It also means an increase in demand for more retail, as well as more healthcare services to cater to the growing and ageing populations' needs."

Read more: EGMark Weingarth
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

EG grows private wealth strategy
EG's latest Brisbane buy boosts portfolio to $1bn
Charter Hall Direct bolsters distribution team
New fund manager at EG
Sydney boutique sharpens focus on HNWs

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK

ANDREW MCKEAN
AustralianSuper is set to deploy more than £8 billion of new capital into the UK, projecting its investment portfolio to surpass £18 billion by 2030.

EG to target intermediaries

CHLOE WALKER
The real estate giant plans to expand into the intermediaries sector with the recent hire of Mark Weingarth as its director of business management.

Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF

ANDREW MCKEAN
VanEck chief executive and managing director of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron has reported an increase in interest from financial advisers and brokers for a Bitcoin ETF on the ASX.

More than 40% of women unprepared for retirement: CFS

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
About 44% of women are not financially prepared for retirement, according to Colonial First State.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
13

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angela Jackson

LEAD ECONOMIST
IMPACT ECONOMICS AND POLICY
Built from academic rigour and international experience, Angela Jackson's expertise makes meaningful impact in the private and public sector, as well as non-profit organisations. Impact Economics and Policy's lead economist tells Karren Vergara her story.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach