Investment

Dexus reports higher portfolio valuations

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 JUN 2021   12:39PM

ASX-listed Dexus reported a $362 million increase in the valuations of its 117 property assets as at June end.

Dexus revalued 117 of its 128 assets including one healthcare property, 41 office properties and 75 industrial properties.

It said the externally valued properties increased $363 million or 2.3% on prior book value in the six months.

This is the second half-yearly increase in Dexus assets' valuations. In the six months ending December 2020, it reported a $160 million uplift.

It attributed the June increase to recent leasing deals, improving leasing conditions and cap rate compression on some longer WALE assets.

"The latest independent valuations reinforce the quality of our property portfolio. We have had a consistent focus on improving the portfolio via leasing, acquisitions, divestments and developments and that, combined with the continued investment demand, contributed to the consistent growth in underlying asset values," said Dexus chief executive Darren Steinberg.

Dexus recently invested $180 million in an Australian Unity property trust, as it looks to tap into the latter's pipeline of healthcare property assets. The Australian Unity Healthcare Property Trust holds 67 properties and is valued at $2.3 billion.

In May, it bid to acquire APN Group that valued the latter at about $320 million.

In April, the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund and the AMP Capital Diversified Property Fund won shareholder approval from both funds to merge.

