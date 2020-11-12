NEWS
Investment
Deutsche Bank expands Australian operations
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 12 NOV 2020   12:42PM

Deutsche Bank has launched a cash management business in Australia, adding 14 new staff including a head of cash product.

In what the bank is describing as "a terrific boost for local employees", the new Australian business marks the 14th in Asia Pacific and 35th globally.

Deutsche Bank has created 14 new roles to support the business, including a head of cash product, Australia. That position is to be filled by John Godlonton, formerly transactional FX product manager for the bank's Singapore business.

Godlonton has been with Deutsche Bank since 2012 and worked across a range of roles. Prior to joining he was a recruitment consultant for Phaidon International focused on the oil and gas industry.

Deutsche Bank global head of corporate bank Stefan Hoops said: "Australia presents a significant opportunity for the bank and for our European clients operating there."

"Over 250 of our existing global cash management clients operating there are using other banks and our initial dialogue with them around our new business has been really encouraging. We also plan to expand our coverage of domestic clients with global needs."

The business offers services ranging from current accounts and deposit products, domestic and cross- border payments and collections as well as liquidity management services.

The new business is of strategic importance to the bank's Australian arm, head of corporate bank Peter Connor said.

"Cash management will expand our footprint by servicing a larger set of our multi-national corporates," he said.

"Clients have been asking us to introduce cash management services for some time now, so we're excited to add that capability to our product suite. We are in a strong competitive position and are confident we can build market share."

It rounds out Deutsche's existing corporate transactional banking business in Australia, with global head of cash management Ole Matthiessen saying investing in the bank's global footprint should serve as a sign to clients of its commitment to being "a part of the solution in these unprecedented times".

Read more: Deutsche BankJohn GodlontonPeter ConnorPhaidon InternationalStefan Hoops
VIEW COMMENTS
