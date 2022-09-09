CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

The CSLR will facilitate the payment of compensation of up to $150,000 to eligible consumers who have a determination from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) relating to personal financial advice, credit intermediation, securities dealing and credit provisions that remains unpaid.

The government will contribute towards the costs of the scheme in its first year of operation, which is proposed to commence from 1 July 2023. However, the scheme will be fully industry funded through a levy on relevant financial service and credit licensees in the subsequent years of the scheme's operation.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has welcomed the CSLR but remains cautious on its scope.

"A CSLR promotes trust amongst consumers in our profession, ensuring that if money has been lost due to poor advice, compensation will be available," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"We are concerned however that the scope of this scheme does not ensure that consumers are covered for the full range of matters considered by the AFCA including managed investment schemes (MIS)."

Abood also expressed disappointment that Labor's previously suggested amendments which would at least include MIS's in the CSLR hadn't been included in the Bill.

"For example, most of the victims of the Sterling Group collapse would not be covered under the proposed scheme," Abood said.

"This is also the case for most investors in the Mayfair 101 Group products. These products were often promoted directly to investors (using the wholesale\sophisticated investor exemption)."

"We're unsure at this stage what the findings will be in the case of the Dixon group. However insofar as any consumer harms are a result of product failure, those investors would also not receive compensation from this scheme."

Abood noted, at present, after nearly four years of operation, there is $3.7 million in unpaid AFCA determinations relating to financial advice due to insolvency. Yet MIS operators have $6.4 million outstanding against them at present.

The total unpaid determinations are $14.7 million across all the areas AFCA manages.

"This makes it clear that the CSLR must extend across AFCA's remit to achieve its aims of ensuring that victims of financial misconduct can be compensated where the firm involved has become insolvent," Abood said.

"It's also critical that the scheme be funded equitably and the administration costs of a CSLR should be closely monitored to ensure that cost recovery from industry primarily compensates consumers rather than covering bureaucracy and administration.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) also welcomed the introduction of legislation for a CSLR.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The government is right to take a cautious and prudent approach to the final design of the proposed compensation scheme as the scheme is rife with moral hazard that must be carefully managed."

"The financial services industry recognises consumers impacted by financial advice failures often incur significant losses that should be compensated but at the same time this must be balanced with the fact the companies funding the scheme take responsibility for the quality of their advice and do not contribute to unpaid claims.

"To avoid incentivising unnecessary risk taking by unscrupulous firms, it is necessary to place sensible limits on the extent to which responsible financial service providers are expected to underwrite the misconduct of their competitors."

Briggs added that the government got the essential features of the scheme correct, including the $150,000 cap on individual claims and a focus on financial advice failures.

"Our collective goal should be a compensation scheme that is rarely required as adequate capital levels and professional indemnity insurance obligations for financial advisers result in minimal unpaid AFCA determinations," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has also finalised the legislation to implement recommendations to extend the Banking Executive Accountability Regime to all APRA-regulated entities and to provide for joint administration between APRA and ASIC.

"The new Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) imposes a strengthened responsibility and accountability framework that will ensure that the directors and most senior and influential executives of financial institutions will be held accountable for their decisions and conduct which have significant flow on effects for everyday Australians and the Australian economy," a Treasury statement said.

"The FAR imposes heightened accountability obligations and ensures that where these obligations are not met, appropriate consequences will follow, including civil penalties for financial institutions and disqualification of senior executives as accountable persons."

By implementing these outstanding recommendations, the government said its finalising the necessary action to ensure that financial institutions are meeting the community's expectations and shifting their focus from profit at all costs to outcomes for all Australians.