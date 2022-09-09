Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 9 SEP 2022   12:51PM

The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

The CSLR will facilitate the payment of compensation of up to $150,000 to eligible consumers who have a determination from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) relating to personal financial advice, credit intermediation, securities dealing and credit provisions that remains unpaid.

The government will contribute towards the costs of the scheme in its first year of operation, which is proposed to commence from 1 July 2023. However, the scheme will be fully industry funded through a levy on relevant financial service and credit licensees in the subsequent years of the scheme's operation.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia has welcomed the CSLR but remains cautious on its scope.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"A CSLR promotes trust amongst consumers in our profession, ensuring that if money has been lost due to poor advice, compensation will be available," FPA chief executive Sarah Abood said.

"We are concerned however that the scope of this scheme does not ensure that consumers are covered for the full range of matters considered by the AFCA including managed investment schemes (MIS)."

Abood also expressed disappointment that Labor's previously suggested amendments which would at least include MIS's in the CSLR hadn't been included in the Bill.

"For example, most of the victims of the Sterling Group collapse would not be covered under the proposed scheme," Abood said.

"This is also the case for most investors in the Mayfair 101 Group products. These products were often promoted directly to investors (using the wholesale\sophisticated investor exemption)."

"We're unsure at this stage what the findings will be in the case of the Dixon group. However insofar as any consumer harms are a result of product failure, those investors would also not receive compensation from this scheme."

Abood noted, at present, after nearly four years of operation, there is $3.7 million in unpaid AFCA determinations relating to financial advice due to insolvency. Yet MIS operators have $6.4 million outstanding against them at present.

The total unpaid determinations are $14.7 million across all the areas AFCA manages.

"This makes it clear that the CSLR must extend across AFCA's remit to achieve its aims of ensuring that victims of financial misconduct can be compensated where the firm involved has become insolvent," Abood said.

"It's also critical that the scheme be funded equitably and the administration costs of a CSLR should be closely monitored to ensure that cost recovery from industry primarily compensates consumers rather than covering bureaucracy and administration.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) also welcomed the introduction of legislation for a CSLR.

FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The government is right to take a cautious and prudent approach to the final design of the proposed compensation scheme as the scheme is rife with moral hazard that must be carefully managed."

"The financial services industry recognises consumers impacted by financial advice failures often incur significant losses that should be compensated but at the same time this must be balanced with the fact the companies funding the scheme take responsibility for the quality of their advice and do not contribute to unpaid claims.

"To avoid incentivising unnecessary risk taking by unscrupulous firms, it is necessary to place sensible limits on the extent to which responsible financial service providers are expected to underwrite the misconduct of their competitors."

Briggs added that the government got the essential features of the scheme correct, including the $150,000 cap on individual claims and a focus on financial advice failures.

"Our collective goal should be a compensation scheme that is rarely required as adequate capital levels and professional indemnity insurance obligations for financial advisers result in minimal unpaid AFCA determinations," he said.

Meanwhile, the government has also finalised the legislation to implement recommendations to extend the Banking Executive Accountability Regime to all APRA-regulated entities and to provide for joint administration between APRA and ASIC.

"The new Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) imposes a strengthened responsibility and accountability framework that will ensure that the directors and most senior and influential executives of financial institutions will be held accountable for their decisions and conduct which have significant flow on effects for everyday Australians and the Australian economy," a Treasury statement said.

"The FAR imposes heightened accountability obligations and ensures that where these obligations are not met, appropriate consequences will follow, including civil penalties for financial institutions and disqualification of senior executives as accountable persons."

By implementing these outstanding recommendations, the government said its finalising the necessary action to ensure that financial institutions are meeting the community's expectations and shifting their focus from profit at all costs to outcomes for all Australians.

Read more: CSLRAFCACompensation Scheme of Last ResortAPRAFSCASICManaged investment schemeAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityBanking Executive Accountability RegimeBlake BriggsDixon AdvisoryFinancial Accountability RegimeFinancial Planning Association of AustraliaFPAFinancial Services CouncilLaborMayfairSarah AboodSterling GroupTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CSLR establishment is critical: FPA
Remediation bills revealed amid call for levy freeze extension
ASIC highlights strategic priorities
AFA, FPA to explore merger
The unintended consequences of the performance test
A sensible roadmap: Industry responds to QAR paper
ASIC capability review released
APRA aims to bolster financial crisis response
Final Royal Commission reforms to be tabled, YFYS review begins
Aware Super director wins Trustee of the Year

Editor's Choice

CSLR legislation tabled, advice sector responds

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has advanced its commitment to establish a Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR), releasing for consultation exposure draft regulations.

Future Fund adds to ESG leadership

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
The Future Fund has recruited a high-profile industry executive to its investment stewardship team.

Rising number of active funds underperforming: SPIVA

ANDREW MCKEAN
Most active funds underperform in every reported category over longer-term horizons, according to the biannual S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Australia Scorecard.

Maxcap names director, direct investment

CHLOE WALKER
Melbourne-based Steve So has been named as the real estate financier's new director, direct investment.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
10

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
22

RG146 Refresher 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.