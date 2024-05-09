Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Morningstar unsure if KKR's Perpetual bid benefits shareholders

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAY 2024   12:46PM

Morningstar has maintained its fair value estimate of $26 per share for Perpetual stock, even after KKR confirmed it will buy its wealth management and corporate trust businesses yesterday.

Morningstar analyst Shaun Ler said KKR's proposed acquisition of Perpetual's wealth management and corporate trust businesses supports their view that its current stock price undervalues these assets.

"The face value of the offer is above our expectations and represents a step toward a capital return to shareholders," he said.

However, he added that uncertainties regarding transaction costs, separation expenses, and capital gains tax make it difficult to determine if the deal is accretive to Morningstar's intrinsic assessment.

KKR offered $2.2 billion in cash, which equates to $19.20 per share. This offer is higher than Morningstar's combined valuation of $1.5 billion or $13.60 per share, for the wealth management and corporate trust businesses.

"This means that for the deal to be accretive to our fair value estimate, associated costs and taxes need to be below $630 million. While we anticipate the transaction and separation costs to be contained within 10-20% of the deal value - as with past asset management and merger acquisitions - tax implications are uncertain, seemingly even to the Perpetual board and management," Ler said.

If the deal goes through, Perpetual shareholders will retain ownership of Perpetual Asset Management but would likely face greater earnings volatility because the asset management business' more "competitive intensity" compared to wealth management and corporate trust.

Ler said shareholders can expect to receive cash proceeds, probably through a capital return, after paying off Perpetual's group debt - currently $771 million - in addition to transaction and separation costs, and other specific business expenses.

He also doesn't expect much surplus capital to be retained for the asset management business, given its capital-light nature.

The estimated cash proceeds to shareholders, along with details on transaction, separation, and tax expenses will be communicated when Perpetual reports it full year results in August.

Citi analysts noted that the market has reacted negatively to KKR's offer, with Perpetual's share price tanking over 7% yesterday and continuing to decline today. The broker attributed this to the announcement lacking critical details, such as the exact amount of proceeds shareholders will receive and the extent of separation and stranded costs.

Citi also noted that the long-established brand is part of the sale to KKR, which means the remaining asset management business will need to change brands, most likely by 31 December 2025.

"... the domestic asset manager will move from having a well-known and long trusted brand to a completely new one. We see this as presenting some risk, albeit the ability to use the brand on funds for a further seven years perhaps mitigates this to some degree," Citi said.

Read more: PerpetualKKRMorningstarWealth managementCorporate trustCitiShaun Ler
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Perpetual confirms KKR acquisition talk
Perpetual seals $2.18bn deal with KKR, chief to retire
Mercury Capital acquires KKR's stake in Findex
Platinum's FUM dips below $14bn
How to win in today's wealth management industry: EY
Former AMP Capital research lead joins family office
Morningstar warns of stretched valuations in Australian equities
Income AM bolsters sales function
GQG and Magellan see FUM growth
UniSuper appoints new head of fixed interest

Editor's Choice

APRA 'continuing to monitor' UniSuper outage

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
UniSuper has commenced the restoration of its services, as APRA confirms it is monitoring the situation.

Morningstar unsure if KKR's Perpetual bid benefits shareholders

ANDREW MCKEAN
Morningstar has maintained its fair value estimate of $26 per share for Perpetual stock, even after KKR confirmed it will buy its wealth management and corporate trust businesses yesterday.

SMC says 'reckless' plan could cost taxpayers $1tn

ELIZA BAVIN
Super Members Council has slammed the Coalition's super for housing plan yet again, saying it could cost taxpayers.

Advisers must unite for major reforms: SIAA

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers will need to band together to successfully get through another of period of reforms that will ultimately make advice accessible and affordable, this year's Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference will hear.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert De Dominicis

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GBST HOLDINGS LIMITED
It was during a family sojourn to the seaside town of Pescara, Italy, Rob DeDominicis first laid eyes on what would become the harbinger of his future. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach