Investment

Crestone to be acquired by LGT Group

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 DEC 2021   12:54PM

Crestone Wealth Management is set to be acquired by one of the world's largest privately owned wealth managers, LGT Group.

Under the agreement, LGT Group will acquire 100% of Crestone for $475 million.

"The proposed transaction would enable Crestone to accelerate its growth strategy in Australia and expand the investment opportunities available to Australian high net worth clients while providing them with access to the expertise of the largest privately owned global private banking and asset management group," Crestone said.

Crestone's board and management believes the offer to be attractive and have commissioned an independent report to provide an assessment of the offer. If no better offer is received, the board and management will unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the acquisition.

"This is an exciting opportunity that would provide Australian high net worth investors with seamless access to global opportunities and would cement Crestone's position as Australia's leading high net worth investment advisor," Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm said.

"Crestone has come a long way in five years in its pursuit of always bringing the very best approach to portfolio construction and investment solutions to our clients. The proposed transaction would enable us to deliver greater scale benefits to our clients whilst drawing on the experience, skills, and global insights of a leading wealth management firm like LGT."

He added that employees and clients would benefit from the acquisition through access to global services and greater investment opportunities.

LGT is apparently attracted to Crestone's quality of operations and people and wants to maintain and grow its business with the existing management, employees and autonomous chief investment office. Crestone will remain Australian domiciled, it said.

Founded over 100 years ago, LGT Group was originally The Liechtenstein Global Trust, owned by the princely House of Liechtenstein through the Prince of Liechtenstein Foundation. It has about $400 billion in assets that it manages on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

LGT Group chair H.S.H Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein said: "Crestone is a preeminent wealth advisory firm with excellent further growth opportunities in the attractive Australian market. We look forward to working closely with them in the future. I'm convinced we can help Crestone further enhance its market position through access to our long-standing investment expertise, especially in alternative asset classes, ESG and impact investing."

Crestone was created from the acquisition of UBS Wealth Management Australia in 2016 by Chisholm and staff, and has about $25 billion in assets under management. At the time of buying the business, about 70 of the 95 advisers attached to it crossed over.

Speaking to FS Private Wealth in 2019, Chisholm spoke of the decision for the firm to only work with clients with at least $2.5 million in net assets or $250,000 of income for at least the last two financial years.

"One of the things that I am most proud of is the big strategic decisions we made at the start and one of them was to focus on wholesale clients," he said.

"It was quite a bold decision at that time. There was virtually no one across Australia focusing on just that in 2015."

