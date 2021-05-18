NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

General

Boards should be "strap-on brains": Cosgrove

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 18 MAY 2021   11:15AM

Retired Governor General Peter Cosgrove has offered some words of advice to corporate Australia on the role of boards and leaders.

Cosgrove delivered a speech on leadership strategies through good times and bad, drawing on his military experience, at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds in Adelaide today.

Corporate boards should be the chief executive's "strap-on brain", Cosgrove said.

"You're like a nurse attending a needy patient, you're not necessarily intervening all the time, but you are constantly monitoring the vital signs of the company," he said of the role of boards.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

He added: "In business, integrity is just as important as in any public office."

Touching on corporate leaders who have had their integrity brought into question through the media and in the public, Cosgrove empathised with their situation but said it's all part of being a leader.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"We do create tall poppies in Australia, and we take a little bit of delight in cutting them down," he said.

"Leaders are constantly faced with concern and nervousness. They must therefore create a culture which is confident and energetic."

And, through COVID-19 that confidence has been hard to come by, Cosgrove said.

"I believe within your organisation, the difficulty you've struck is that uneasy feeling that you don't have your team around you," he said.

Cosgrove said he found Zoom meetings frustrating during the pandemic, as he wished he could get into some more personal small talk rather than being purely work focused.

"The proliferation of email and social media is a poor second best to being a human being in the company of each other," he said.

Leaders through COVID-19, Cosgrove said, must be aware that in the crisis people are like a "plague of mice", scattered and panic-stricken in the chaos. Therefore, leaders need to bring everything back to the key tasks at hand and imbue a sense of calm and direction to their team.

"Leaders must be accessible," he added, using the example of the public's unhappiness with Prime Minister Scott Morrison being overseas during the bushfires at the start of 2020.

"We want our leaders to be... as much among us as above us," he said.

Read more: Peter CosgroveConference of Major Superannuation FundsScott Morrison
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Keep COVID-19 in perspective: Panel
Trustee of the Year announced
Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative
Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll
Women participation rate booms
Hume promoted to cabinet
Chief economist update: It's looking up for the land down under
Chief economist update: Australian wages slow but still grow
Opposition in opposition: Labor responds
Fintechs receive JobMaker funding boost

Editor's Choice

Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

KARREN VERGARA
Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

IOOF awards $23bn passive mandate

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
IOOF has handed a $23 billion index investing mandate to a global investment manager following Vanguard's decision to stop managing passive strategies for other institutions.

Prince urges funds to join sustainability initiative

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Addressing the annual Conference of Major Superannuation Funds, the Prince of Wales has asked Australia's super funds to get involved in his Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Aussies regret ERS withdrawals: AIST poll

KANIKA SOOD
Nearly seven in 10 Australians who dipped into their superannuation during COVID-19 are concerned the decision has made them less financially secure, according to a poll from the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Ross Barry

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.