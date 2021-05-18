Boards should be "strap-on brains": Cosgrove

Retired Governor General Peter Cosgrove has offered some words of advice to corporate Australia on the role of boards and leaders.

Cosgrove delivered a speech on leadership strategies through good times and bad, drawing on his military experience, at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds in Adelaide today.

Corporate boards should be the chief executive's "strap-on brain", Cosgrove said.

"You're like a nurse attending a needy patient, you're not necessarily intervening all the time, but you are constantly monitoring the vital signs of the company," he said of the role of boards.

He added: "In business, integrity is just as important as in any public office."

Touching on corporate leaders who have had their integrity brought into question through the media and in the public, Cosgrove empathised with their situation but said it's all part of being a leader.

"We do create tall poppies in Australia, and we take a little bit of delight in cutting them down," he said.

"Leaders are constantly faced with concern and nervousness. They must therefore create a culture which is confident and energetic."

And, through COVID-19 that confidence has been hard to come by, Cosgrove said.

"I believe within your organisation, the difficulty you've struck is that uneasy feeling that you don't have your team around you," he said.

Cosgrove said he found Zoom meetings frustrating during the pandemic, as he wished he could get into some more personal small talk rather than being purely work focused.

"The proliferation of email and social media is a poor second best to being a human being in the company of each other," he said.

Leaders through COVID-19, Cosgrove said, must be aware that in the crisis people are like a "plague of mice", scattered and panic-stricken in the chaos. Therefore, leaders need to bring everything back to the key tasks at hand and imbue a sense of calm and direction to their team.

"Leaders must be accessible," he added, using the example of the public's unhappiness with Prime Minister Scott Morrison being overseas during the bushfires at the start of 2020.

"We want our leaders to be... as much among us as above us," he said.