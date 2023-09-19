Boards must crack down on cybersecurity: ASIC

The regulator has warned it will take action against boards and directors that neglect cybersecurity risks, saying to do so could result in non-compliance with regulatory obligations.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said cybersecurity and resilience are not merely technical matters on the fringes of directors' duties.

"ASIC expects directors to ensure their organisation's risk management framework adequately addresses cybersecurity risk, and that controls are implemented to protect key assets and enhance cyber resilience," he commented.

"Failing to do so could mean failing to meet your regulatory obligations."

Longo reinforced that actions taken should align with specific characteristics such as the nature, scale, and complexity of each organisation.

Further, it should also consider factors such as the criticality and sensitivity of key assets held.

"This includes reassessment of cybersecurity risks on an ongoing basis, based on threat intelligence and vulnerability identification," he said.

"ASIC also expects this to include oversight of cybersecurity risk throughout your organisation's digital supply chain."

He added that cybersecurity and cyber resilience have got to be top priorities for all boards.

"If boards do not give cybersecurity and cyber resilience sufficient priority, this creates a foreseeable risk of harm to the company and thereby exposes the directors to potential enforcement action by ASIC based on the directors not acting with reasonable care and diligence," he warned.

Longo went on to flag risks associated with third-party providers.

"Consider this, the Latitude Financial breach earlier this year originated from an outside provider," he said.

"Because Latitude is itself a service provider, the breach to their system meant 14 million people were affected - even though Latitude only has three million direct customers."

Additionally, he mentioned Perpetual's IT security incident which occurred three months ago in its third-party managed unit registry system, affecting about 45,000 clients.

"All examples are clear cases of the growing software supply chain security risks that companies face," he said.

ASIC recently released initial findings of its cyber pulse survey, measuring cyber resilience in Australia's corporate and financial markets.

"Although the results will be published later this year, initial findings make it clear that one of the weakest links in cyber preparedness is third-party suppliers, vendors, and managed service providers," he said.

About 44% of respondents indicated that they did not manage third-party or supply chain risk.

"And more than half have limited or no capability to protect confidential information adequately - whether that information is held within the organisation or by third-party suppliers," he said.

Throughout ASIC's work in the space, Longo said there's a disconnect between several important elements, being boards' oversight of cyber risk, management reporting of cyber risk to boards, management identification and remediation of cyber risk, cyber risk assessments, and how cyber risk controls are implemented.

Longo highlighted three ways in which businesses can protect themselves against vulnerability.

"Never set and forget, plan for and test for attacks, you can't protect what you aren't aware of," he said.

Further, Longo said, boards and directors must ask themselves how to communicate with customers, regulators, and the market when things go wrong, if they have a clear and comprehensive response and recovery plan and if it's been tested.

"If you're not evaluating your third-party cybersecurity risk, you're deceiving yourself. And recent events show that you will suffer for it. Don't put yourself in that position," he concluded.