BAS agents to expand service offering

The Tax Practitioners Board has registered a new legislative instrument to allow BAS agents to expand their services in relation to the superannuation guarantee charge (SGC).

The instrument, Tax Agent Services (Specified BAS Services No. 2) Instrument 2020, is the result of extensive consultation with stakeholders and allows BAS agents to advise clients about the offsetting of late payments of superannuation contributions against the SGC.

In addition BAS agents will be able to represent clients in their dealings with the Commissioner of Taxation, be the authorised contact for payment arrangements relating to the SGC account and advise about an SGC liability.

This expansion builds on the services that BAS agents have already been providing under the previous legislative instrument.

TPB chair Ian Klug said the consultation process was positively supported by stakeholders.

"The new legislative instrument provides additional certainty and clarity for BAS agents around the services they are able to offer relating to the superannuation guarantee and SGC," he said.

"BAS agents are bound by the Code of Professional Conduct and must not provide the services if they do not have the requisite skills and competency."